Exploring the Tragic History of the Walt Disney World Speedway

Currently, Pocono Raceway is the only tri-oval track in the NASCAR schedule, but Walt Disney World Speedway might have been a strong contender had it not ceased operations in 2015. Initially built to host the Indy 200 at Walt Disney World, an Indy Racing League event, the track was mostly utilized for the Richard Petty Driving Experience and the Indy Racing Experience.

The speedway opened its gates in 1996 and inaugurated the Indy 200 that same year, marking the first race of the Indy Racing League. The series emerged as a spin-off from the Championship Auto Racing Teams (CART) series, which governed all IndyCar racing globally, apart from the Indianapolis 500.

Also known as “The Mickyard” by fans, the IRL hosted four additional races at the WDW Speedway. However, it was the Richard Petty Driving Experience, not the Indy Racing League, that became the principal user of the Speedway starting in 1997.

In 1997 and 1998, the track also played host to two NASCAR Craftsman Truck races, both marking the start of their respective seasons. However, these events were discontinued after 1998 due to the lengthy 10-week break they created before the season’s second event.

After the turn of the millennium, Walt Disney World Speedway was no longer a venue for major motorsports competitions, but it remained popular among various racing teams — from IndyCar to NASCAR — as a testing ground, thanks to the milder climate compared to other tracks in the United States during the off-season.

Despite its utility, the track was the site of several severe accidents. On January 11, 1997, during a preseason testing week, IRL driver Eliseo Salazar experienced a significant crash in turn one.

The incident was just the beginning, as it was followed by more tragedies, including IRL driver Davy Jones, who sustained a neck injury after a practice crash, and Sam Schmidt, who was left paralyzed following an accident in preseason testing — given the track predated the implementation of SAFER barriers.

Another major announcement about the track came in 2008, revealing that it would also accommodate the Indy Racing Experience. After making appearances at various venues sporadically, the Indy Racing Experience ultimately designated the track as its permanent, year-round base.

Ultimately, the curtain closed on Walt Disney World Speedway in August 2015 when it was shut down permanently and demolished to make way for transportation improvements.