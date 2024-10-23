“Family Should Always Be First”: NASCAR Faithful Show Love to Brad Keselowski’s Parenthood Video

Brad Keselowski is a full-time Cup Series driver and the co-owner of RFK Racing. 24 hours a day is simply not sufficient to fulfill the high demands of these two jobs.

Despite the pressure that he is in all the time, Keselowski hasn’t forgotten that it is family that comes first before all. He expressed awareness of the same on YouTube recently and touched the heart of the NASCAR community.

The two-time champion released a new episode of The Business of Being Brad recently. The six-minute clip was titled “The Family Man” and showcased his side as a doting husband and father.

He says, “I want to see my kids grow up to be healthy and happy. That’s not easy to do with balancing your professional life and so you just look for the key moments.”

“Try to take advantage of the garbage time. You know, the time where you’re like nothing’s really happening. How do we just enjoy those moments together?” Brad and his wife, Paige, were married in 2017 and have three children together. Scarlett, the eldest kid in the Keselowski family, was born in 2015. Their second daughter, Autumn, was born in 2019.

Dad first, @NASCAR driver second. No matter how fast life gets, family always comes first. Take an inside look at how @Paigekeselowski and I balance parenthood and racing. CHECK IT OUT: https://t.co/wwVtXVlOVk pic.twitter.com/eO2zIwHdz5 — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) October 22, 2024

Their son, Maize, soon followed in 2023 and currently completes the family of five. The episode goes on to show Brad preparing for the weekend in the Charlotte Roval. As he shared the episode on his X handle, fans got under it to applaud him for being the man he is.

Keselowski impresses the NASCAR fandom

One follower wrote, “Nice to see the family side. What a Blessed family.” Keselowski’s racing prowess is something people get to see every weekend as he fires up the No. 6 Ford Mustang.

But a glimpse of this softer side appears to have got him a lot closer with some fans. Another acknowledged his words, “Awesome to watch! Family should always be first.”

Interestingly, the driver spends many hours on the road and has made measures to keep in touch with his family in that time. He uses expensive communication systems like the Gogo Avanche to stay in touch with his wife and kids when he is flying. The effort shows how much he loves being a father as much as being a successful racing professional.

One fan said, “Thanks for sharing. It’s refreshing seeing famous men be dads,” and another added, “Awesome. They are getting so big. Love this video. Quality time with the family.” Keselowski was always looked upon with respect and admiration for his character on the track. The latest view of this different angle of his life will continue to have fans supporting him.