“Force Austin Dillon to Retire”: Richard Childress Urged to Make Tough Decision on Grandson After New Changes Frustrate Fans

Richard Childress Racing’s struggles during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season are no secret. The famed organization which has a history of challenging at the sport’s sharp end throughout its existence languished towards the bottom ranks this season, with no victories for star driver Kyle Busch throughout the season, along with a single controversy-lined win for Austin Dillon.

With talent such as the 2-time Cup Series champion piloting the team’s #8 entry in the highest stock car racing division, recent changes at the Welcome, North Carolina-based outfit are a statement of intent from RCR.

One of the major changes that highlights this shuffle of talent within the NASCAR community is the change in crew chief for the #3 entry driven by Dillon.

Keith Rodden to VP of Competition

Johnny Klausiemer as Tech. Director

Richard Boswell as No. 3 crew chief

Former crew chief for Chase Briscoe at the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing, Richard Boswell will be joining the #3 group at RCR as a means to uplift the team and driver’s performances. On the flip side, Randall Burnett remains in his position as Busch’s crew chief for another season.

The stock car racing fraternity was quick to react to these changes to Dillon’s team as a move towards uplifting his performance, often with scathing responses. “Force Austin Dillon to retire,” opined one fan, hinting at the general consensus of the fraternity towards the 34-year-old’s abilities.

“Until certain drivers are replaced nothing else will change,” “Need a new driver for the 3 car”, wrote others on the same lines.

One fan took an objective approach to RCR as a team and the heydey Richard Childress and his employees witnessed in the sport with the late great Dale Earnhardt and said, “RCR has never been the same without Dale. I know Richard Childress loves his grandson, but he really needs to put Austin in some type of management position and hire a good driver.”

Summing up Dillon’s 2024 NASCAR Cup season

Interestingly, despite Austin Dillon managing to win a race in the 2024 season, the #3 Chevrolet Camaro driver did not qualify for the postseason playoffs due to the circumstances under which his victory at Richmond came. The decision to not include Dillon in the postseason came from the governing body after he wrecked Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano to win the event during the final laps of the race.

Apart from the one slightly controversial highlight, Dillon‘s remaining year was nothing to write home about, with one top 5 and five top 10 appearances. With an average finishing position of 22.6, he placed P32 on the driver’s standings. This marks Dillon’s worst finishing position at the end of a season since his full-time Cup debut in 2014.

It remains to be seen if the recent changes bring out another side in Dillon’s performances on track. However, if the fraternity is to be believed, the Lewisville, North Carolina native’s time in NASCAR is up.