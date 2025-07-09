Forget NASCAR, Is Chicago Ready to Host the Street Race Again?

NASCAR has made it clear that it wants to continue holding races in the streets of Chicago. The last three years were a phenomenal success for the promotion, and it wants to keep moving down the path. But is Chicago ready to keep hosting such a massive event close to the Fourth of July every year? The city’s mayor, Brandon Johnson, has confirmed through representatives that it is not.

The solution that authorities from both parties are trying to work out is to move the Grant Park 165 and its associated events to a different date. Senior mayoral adviser Jason Lee told the Chicago Sun-Times this week that the Fourth of July is already a big event for Chicago and that hordes of tourists visit the city during the celebrations.

Having a NASCAR race in parallel brings a host of logistical and administrative issues that are difficult to tackle. Lee said, “That’s a weekend where we want to have a lot of people out, a lot of our officers out across the city. If there’s a large-scale event happening downtown, that’s going to put pressure on our resources and overtime costs.”

So, moving the date is what makes the most sense. Lee continued to point out that tourist numbers have been increasing during the Independence Day weekend, even when NASCAR is removed from the picture. So, the economic impact that the promotion brings could be of greater significance on a different date.

Is NASCAR okay with moving the street race to a different date?

Julie Giese, the president of the Chicago Street Race, has acknowledged that negotiations to move the race to a different weekend have already begun. She confirmed that NASCAR will be open to continuing the visits to Chicago regardless of whether it will be during the same period of the season or in a different one.

She said, “We like the holiday. We’ve shown it can be successful. The mayor mentioned [Sunday] that there’s a large number of people coming into the city from a flight perspective, traveling in. We’re open to a change, but also open to staying on the same date as well if that is what works.”

The economic impact of the NASCAR weekend catapulted past the $230 million mark this year. At the end of the day, the city of Chicago needs NASCAR as much as NASCAR needs it. With how cooperative and confident Giese sounds, it would be a surprise if stock cars didn’t return to the streets of the Windy City in 2026.