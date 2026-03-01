“We Will Be Watching”: Mark Martin Backs HMS Ace After Clash With Connor Zilisch

Corey Day’s start to life in the NASCAR O’Reilly Series has been strong, with a fifth-place finish at the Circuit of the Americas on Saturday adding to a fourth-place result in Atlanta last weekend. But not everything has been smooth sailing for the Hendrick Motorsports driver.

The driver of the No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet has earned plenty of plaudits for his recent performances and currently sits eighth in the standings after three races, backed by consecutive top-five finishes following an opening setback at Daytona.

Alongside the results, however, Day has also drawn attention for on-track incidents tied to contact with other drivers.

Posting on X, Day wrote, “P5 today at COTA. I appreciate @Hendrick17Team @TeamHendrick and @HendrickCars for bringing me fast cars week after week and believing in me. I would like to apologize to anyone I have upset these past couple weeks, I am making mistakes but I am definitely learning from them.”

“The mistakes I’ve made the past couple of weeks are a poor reflection of myself, and what I’ve been taught my whole life. I’m going to give 100% to make sure that the things that have happened these past weekends do not happen anymore,” he continued.

Martin reshared the message and wrote, “You have completed the first step by recognizing the issue. We will be watching @corey_day_”

You have completed the first step by recognizing the issue. We will be watching @corey_day_ https://t.co/ncVucRynsK — Mark Martin (@markmartin) March 1, 2026

Just last week, Day was involved in a multi-car crash at Atlanta Motor Speedway after forcing a three-wide situation on lap five that led to contact with Ryan Sieg. Sieg criticized the move over the radio and questioned Day’s presence in the series.

At COTA, Day was again involved in a late-race clash, making contact with Connor Zilisch while battling for a top-five position. The contact sent Zilisch into the wall and left him 21st. Over team radio, Zilisch criticized the move and said, “Same guy every week that does this.”

“All I want is an apology but the guy just stands over there and stares at me and that just makes it worse.” A disappointed @ConnorZilisch comments on the late-race incident with Corey Day. pic.twitter.com/yM0j9QpjTQ — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) February 28, 2026

Day later said the contact was not planned and pointed to handling issues, while admitting he must improve his racecraft. For now, the start to his rookie campaign has coupled results with scrutiny, as drivers and fans debate his approach. Even so, his pace has delivered two top-five finishes early in the season.

Day has also spoken about the adjustment from dirt racing to pavement and said he plans to reach out to those affected by the incidents as he works through the transition.