Future Star Connor Zilisch Reveals More About His Life Outside the Race Track

Lives of NASCAR drivers away from the track could be pretty flashy, or in a lot of cases, fairly normal and relatable. Young talents like Connor Zilisch use the time off to take part in other physically stimulating activities. Ones that don’t put them under crumbling pressure for a change.

Zilisch is a future star, let’s get that straight. His nine Xfinity Series wins, with four consecutive wins this season, etched his name in the record books as only the third driver to reel off the same, joining Sam Ard and Noah Gragson in that exclusive club.

With a top-five finish at Bristol to open the playoffs, the 19-year-old sits atop the standings, holding a comfortable 85-point cushion above the cutline. And as lively as he is behind the wheel, Zilisch revealed that he stays just as active when he’s not in a car.

During a recent appearance on PIX11 News, Zilisch said, “I wouldn’t say they are hidden, you know my talent is driving. But picked up pickleball use at night. They I’ve been playing beach volleyball too. That’s pretty fun for me. I’m a really good wake. Surfer. Ice-T. Ice Snow skis. So that’s how I stay pretty active away from the racetrack.”

Zilisch has remained cautious, though, ever since a painful lesson at Watkins Glen, where a celebration in victory lane went awry. While climbing atop his car, he caught his foot in the window net, tumbled to the pavement, and broke his collarbone. “I’ve been trying not to injure myself again,” he admitted.

For that reason, Zilisch avoids anything too risky, even when he’s outdoors. “I do like to get outside, just hang out with my friend. I’m a decent athlete, but my friends sometimes make me realize that I’m not that great,” he added with a grin.

Beyond his Xfinity dominance, Zilisch is also preparing for the next chapter: his rookie Cup Series season in 2026 with Trackhouse Racing, where he will replace Daniel Suarez. Randall Burnett will sit atop his pit box, shifting from Richard Childress Racing after working with Kyle Busch.

The pairing has the makings of a strong fit. Burnett has already guided Tyler Reddick and Busch to victories in the Next Gen car, proving his adaptability with both young talent and veteran experience.

And while the driver sets the pace, the crew chief often makes or breaks the weekend through effective strategy and setup adjustments. For Zilisch, having Burnett in his corner will potentially give him a steady hand and a trusted voice as Trackhouse builds its future.