How Martin Truex Jr. Met Long-Time Partner Sherry Pollex Courtesy Dale Earnhardt Jr.

When Martin Truex Jr. and his longtime girlfriend Sherry Pollex broke up in January last year, it was a bolt out of the blue for several NASCAR fans. After all, the couple was known to have dated for the longest time spanning almost two decades. Anyway, ever wondered how they met?

There was a time when the 2017 Cup Series champion lived in a rented house inside of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s property in Mooresville, North Carolina. Back then, Truex Jr. met Pollex, who was working in public relations within the racing industry.

While speaking in an interview a couple of years back, Pollex shed light on how she met the number 19 Toyota driver. What started as a rapid-fire round, ended with the couple giggling as they went back in time to cherish a few heartwarming memories.

The couple were asked, “Who made the first move?” Subsequently, the racer raised his hand as his girlfriend pointed at him. Pollex recalled, back in the day, everyone including Earnhardt Jr. were hanging out one night after they had gone out somewhere when Truex Jr. saw his opportunity and kissed Pollex.

The veteran philanthropist stated that she remembers the day like it was yesterday. She then asked her boyfriend if he remembered the day. Needless to say, Truex Jr. nodded as he smiled and blushed.

Who apologizes first, Truex or Pollex?

In today’s age where most of the relationships are usually short-lived, it’s incredible how Truex and Pollex managed to be together for over a decade. On that note, she was curious about who apologizes first when there is a quarrel.

Again, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver raised his hand. But this time, the lady credited Truex Jr. as a man who does not argue that often. “We’re both really stubborn people and honestly, don’t really fight that often,” she admitted. “We don’t really argue that much because he’s not an arguer.”

Unfortunately, Pollex passed away last year after a nine year battle with cancer, leaving behind memories that Truex Jr. will cherish for the rest of his life.