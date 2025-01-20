‘Give Alex Bowman a Long-Term Extension’: NASCAR Fans in Full Support of Rick Hendrick’s Underappreciated Driver Ahead of 2025 Season

Alex Bowman clinched the ninth spot in the previous NASCAR Cup season, crossing the finish line first in one race and consistently ranking in the top 10 seventeen times and top 5 eight times. However, a disqualification at Roval prevented him from breaking into the top 8. But that has not diminished the love of fans for him, who rallied behind their favorite driver.

In anticipation of the new NASCAR season, Bowman’s sponsor, Ally Racing recently sparked excitement with a social media post featuring Bowman, adorned with the caption, “Ready to light up 2025. Send a #Rally48 to cheer on @alex_bowman and the team as on-track racing starts in less than two weeks!” The post saw an outpouring of support from fans rallying behind the wheel of the #48 Chevrolet.

One reached out to HMS team boss, Rick Hendrick, suggesting, “And to Mr. H, if Alex goes far into the playoffs close to the Championship 4. Consider getting with Ally and give Alex a long-term extension,” while another fan succinctly expressed, “Cheering you on.” Calls for securing Bowman’s future with the team were evident, as one fan asserted, “Now get him signed to an extension.”

Another supporter, optimistic about Bowman’s prospects, shared, “#Rally48 !! Big things are gonna happen this year .”

Fans seem to believe that Bowman has not been given his due, despite his steady performances throughout 2024. Speculation swirled around his security in the driver’s seat, even as his career is on the rise.

Bowman secured his future with a three-year contract extension with the team before the 2023 season started, and Ally committed to a five-year extension to sponsor his ride through 2028.

The fanbase’s fervent support for extending the tenure of the #48 driver likely stems from whispers on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, in which the host, Brett Griffin, speculated that failing to advance beyond the first playoff round could potentially put Bowman’s spot on the team in jeopardy.

Bowman has set his sights on the 2025 NASCAR Cup Season

Despite wrapping up the season among the top 10 for the second occasion in his Cup career — with a notable sixth place in 2020 — Bowman notched a career-high 17 top-10 finishes this year, matching his best tally of eight top-5s from previous seasons.

Reflecting on his overall 2024 performance, Bowman conceded to a bumpy outset, citing his early finishes at Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Phoenix where he placed 27th, 18th, and 20th, respectively.

Addressing the season’s ups and downs, Bowman remarked, “I think we were a bit streaky in the beginning of the year. Like there were points where we were really consistent and then we would kind of fall off and then get it back.”

With an eye toward the future, he confidently laid out his goals for 2025, stating, “So, yeah, I mean I think it just kind of lined up for us a little bit, but I mean, we definitely have the potential as a team, we’re all capable. Just need to put it all together.”

The prime of his season was clinching a win at the Chicago Street Course, a victory that clinched his team’s playoff berth. However, the win is not just a high point but also proof of his abilities across various types of tracks, underpinning the solid confidence his team invests in him.

Bowman boasts eight career victories with Hendrick Motorsports, showcasing his adaptability with two wins each on short tracks at Martinsville and Richmond, on a 1-mile oval at Dover, on 1.5-mile tracks at Las Vegas and Chicagoland Speedway, on 2-mile tracks at Auto Club Speedway and Pocono, and his latest win on a road course last year.