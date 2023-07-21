“Given Him No Respect”: Brad Keselowski’s Impressive Season Has Gone Under the Radar of Most NASCAR Fans

There is no doubt that RFK’s Brad Keselowski is having a better season compared to last year when he struggled for Top 5s on most weekends. However, it seems that the bookies don’t agree on the same, as Keselowski is rarely seen in the top 10 selections, despite continuous good performances while racing in a Ford.

While speaking on his podcast, former Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Steve Letarte demanded that the 2012 Cup Series champion be shown better respect in terms of the books. He essentially asked the betters to rank Keselowski higher than whatever he was being ranked at the moment, owing to his performance this season.

Steve Letarte urges respect for Brad Keselowski in the books



While speaking on the latest episode of Dirty Mo Dough, Letarte stated, “Solid middle tier two driver Brad Keselowski. You have installed him solidly inside the top 10 on the predictor. And the book has given him no respect. He’s 16th favorite on the book, 35 to one. He’s plus money for a top 10.”

“How confident do you feel about Brad K in the predictor in a Ford? Back to a little bit of my concern about the Fords. And when I say concern, it’s not concern it’s the wrong word. It’s a little unknown. Right? Professor, it’s fair to say that we would have never predicted a Ford at the 600 and they were really good. They made big gains.”

How has Keselowski’s 2023 season been so far?



Just by looking at the driver’s standings, one can ascertain that Keselowski has been fairing pretty well. He currently occupies the 11th slot, with four Top 5s and eight Top 10s. If there is anything he lacks at the moment, it is a win that would seal his spot in the playoffs. Well, technically, if there are no new winners in the next six races, he should be able to hold his spot as we head into the postseason soon.

Despite that one factor, the RFK owner-driver has been going through a pretty decent 2023 campaign, although hopes for championship contention would not be something that a lot of people would be putting his name for. There have been several strong contenders this year, and sadly, despite being good on many weekends, Keselowski has not been able to be in contention with the likes of the JGR or HMS boys up top.