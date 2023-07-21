HomeSearch

“Given Him No Respect”: Brad Keselowski’s Impressive Season Has Gone Under the Radar of Most NASCAR Fans

Srijan Mandal
|Published July 21, 2023

“Given Him No Respect”: Brad Keselowski’s Impressive Season Has Gone Under the Radar of Most NASCAR Fans

Jul 9, 2023; Hampton, Georgia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski (6) during driver introductions at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

There is no doubt that RFK’s Brad Keselowski is having a better season compared to last year when he struggled for Top 5s on most weekends. However, it seems that the bookies don’t agree on the same, as Keselowski is rarely seen in the top 10 selections, despite continuous good performances while racing in a Ford.

While speaking on his podcast, former Hendrick Motorsports crew chief Steve Letarte demanded that the 2012 Cup Series champion be shown better respect in terms of the books. He essentially asked the betters to rank Keselowski higher than whatever he was being ranked at the moment, owing to his performance this season.

Steve Letarte urges respect for Brad Keselowski in the books

While speaking on the latest episode of Dirty Mo Dough, Letarte stated, “Solid middle tier two driver Brad Keselowski. You have installed him solidly inside the top 10 on the predictor. And the book has given him no respect. He’s 16th favorite on the book, 35 to one. He’s plus money for a top 10.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DirtyMoMedia/status/1682148609880465408?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

“How confident do you feel about Brad K in the predictor in a Ford? Back to a little bit of my concern about the Fords. And when I say concern, it’s not concern it’s the wrong word. It’s a little unknown. Right? Professor, it’s fair to say that we would have never predicted a Ford at the 600 and they were really good. They made big gains.”

How has Keselowski’s 2023 season been so far?

Just by looking at the driver’s standings, one can ascertain that Keselowski has been fairing pretty well. He currently occupies the 11th slot, with four Top 5s and eight Top 10s. If there is anything he lacks at the moment, it is a win that would seal his spot in the playoffs. Well, technically, if there are no new winners in the next six races, he should be able to hold his spot as we head into the postseason soon.

Despite that one factor, the RFK owner-driver has been going through a pretty decent 2023 campaign, although hopes for championship contention would not be something that a lot of people would be putting his name for. There have been several strong contenders this year, and sadly, despite being good on many weekends, Keselowski has not been able to be in contention with the likes of the JGR or HMS boys up top.

Share this article

About the author

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR journalist at The Sportsrush. Throughout his career, he has expertly crafted and contributed over a thousand articles to several prominent platforms. Notably, also on his own publication, Marble Chicane. Srijan's passion for racing was sparked at an early age, and over the years, it has only amplified. His interests are broad and encompass all types of motorsports, including but not limited to NASCAR, Formula 1, IndyCar, WRC, WEC, and IMSA. However, Srijan's relationship with racing isn't confined to his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, with 88 as his racing number. Though, mostly confined to GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into open-wheel sim racing from time to time. Srijan also exhibits his artistic flair, which is evident in his music production endeavors. His music has been published on prominent streaming platforms like Spotify and Apple Music, where he is recognized by his pseudonym "Lunaprism". Moreover, his refined taste extends into the world of fine art. He operates an online art gallery, specializing in the curation and sale of exquisite Indian art pieces.

Read more from Srijan Mandal