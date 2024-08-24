“God Bless You Both”: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Melts NASCAR Hearts With Touching Post

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. recently became a father and his son is going to attend his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series race at just one month old. The JTG Daugherty Racing driver shared pictures of his son Stetson on social media as the family had landed in Daytona Beach, Florida ahead of this Saturday’s race. Fans on social media fawned over the one-month-old. Stetson might become one of the stars of the track among the drivers and teams during the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 weekend.

They say that becoming a father changes a man. Race car drivers are no different. Several drivers in the past have revealed how fatherhood has impacted their driving style. Usually, they become a lot more mature with their passing and defending maneuvers and how they run races in general. Stenhouse is not worried about any of that. The 36-year-old is simply overjoyed to have his son at his first-ever NASCAR weekend.

Stetson’s first race had to be Daytona right? 😏 pic.twitter.com/7gUAV1TwwR — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) August 23, 2024

“No, I think for me, I’m just super excited. I’d love to get him to Victory Lane. I think that would be the coolest thing,” he said. “I mean I think once I strap into a race car, I’m all task at hand, and that’s to do the best job for our team, our partners, and all our fans. There’s not a move I won’t make if it gives us an opportunity to win. But no, I’m super thrilled to have him here at the race track, that’s for sure.”

Stenhouse has not won a race so far this season and is far off the cutline on points. Winning one out of the remaining two races is the only way he can get into the last 16. He mentioned that he would love to take his son to Victory Lane and that’s exactly what he will hope to do at a track that has produced several surprise winners in the past.

Fans express love for Stetson Steele Stenhouse

Fans on social media fell in love with Stetson Steele Stenhouse and they made their feelings known. “LOVE his name!!! God bless you both,” one fan wrote. “Love this!! Enjoy making sweet memories @DAYTONA with Stetson,” quipped another. Stetson’s father has won at the track twice in his career. His last visit to victory lane came after the 2023 Daytona 500. Some fans wanted him to replicate that success and make it a special moment with his son.

“Gotta watch his father, the superspeedway merchant, lead the field and bring home the W!! Let’s go Ricky,” one user commented. “Win it for him it make the best first race that he can go back later in life and watch his dad win,” wrote another.

Saturday’s race could turn out to be a chaotic affair as several drivers are yet to confirm their place in the playoffs. The list includes the two-time champion Kyle Busch and several other notable drivers such as Bubba Wallace and Joey Logano. Daytona gives everyone a chance to come out of the blue and win a race, hence the increased levels of aggressiveness, especially as the lap counter counts down towards the end of the event.