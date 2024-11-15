“Going to Be a New Player”: Kyle Petty’s Big Prediction for 2025 NASCAR Season

Carson Hocevar came into the 2024 Cup Series season with the image of a hot-headed youngster who might not last long in the big league owing to his aggressive nature. But the 21-year-old surprised many. He got into his No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro and kept himself in check for a major part of the season. He focused on his performances and the rewards for that were reaped this week.

Advertisement

The Spire Motorsports debutant won the 2024 Sunoco Rookie of the Year award by beating Josh Berry, Zane Smith, and Kaz Grala. It was a top-5 finish and six top-10 finishes that propelled him to this honor.

Even more impressive is that he has just two DNFs registered throughout the entire season. The gap between him and second-placed Berry in the rookie standings is a massive 107 points.

What does all this mean in regards to 2025? Former driver Kyle Petty expressed strong confidence in him on PRNLive recently. He said, “I think Hocevar is going to make the playoffs…”

“I think the organization [Spire] has established itself at the sharp end of the stick. Not on a consistent basis like Gibbs or Hendrick. But there’s going to be a new player like we saw with Trackhouse when they came in.”

Cup Series veteran Michael McDowell will be joining Spire Motorsports as Hocevar’s teammate next season. Petty believes that he will be guiding the youngster and helping him make it to the playoffs.

Winning a race in the highest level of stock car racing isn’t an easy task. Even if one has been crowned as the Rookie of the Year. Just ask Ty Gibbs, who won the award in 2023 and hasn’t reached victory lane yet.

How Hocevar plans to make the playoffs in 2025

The youngster secured a top-5 finish (Watkins Glen) and a top-10 finish (Homestead-Miami) in the playoffs this season. He said in an interview at Phoenix that he had approached the postseason with the mindset that he was competing for the title. The reason that he gave for the same reflects the high ambition and resolve that he has to be successful.

He said, “We kind of looked at this Playoffs as if we were in it, right? Let’s hold ourselves accountable. If we want to be a Playoff car, you can’t just show up next year and be like, alright now, we’re going to learn to race in the Playoffs. You’ve got to show up and hold yourself to that standard.”

Hocevar won’t be a rookie anymore when the green flag waves at Daytona in February 2025. The experience of racing against the best in the sport for an entire year will be the base upon which he will hope to beat them all and start crafting his legacy.