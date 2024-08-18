“Have 3 Sisters But I Don’t Kiss Them”: Brad Keselowski’s Hilarious Response For NASCAR Struggles At Daytona

RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski has won every crown jewel race in NASCAR but one, the Daytona 500. Is this something that causes the 2012 Cup champion discomfort, particularly when he has managed to win a summer race at the Daytona International Speedway? Keselowski had a hilarious response at Michigan this weekend.

The question to him went, “You’ve won at Daytona. But you’ve won the summer race and not the crown jewel. Is that kind of like kissing your sister?” He replied, sending the crowd into laughter, “I have three sisters but I don’t kiss them much, so I don’t have a great answer for that.” The veteran then went on to note how his misfortune in the Daytona 500 was largely similar to that in Michigan.

Keselowski has seen plenty of top-5 finishes in both events and led a big heap of laps but never managed to put it all together at the end of the race. He believes in the timing of things and expects the wins to come when they will. However, he does expect to win when the field travels to Daytona later this month for the summer race. He finished second last year behind teammate Chris Buescher.

“It was nice to sweep the race 1-2 last year,” he quipped. “It was really great for our company and for Chris. We plan on doing the same thing, I can tell you that. It is bittersweet to have so much success in the summer race and not be able to seem to connect the dots in the 500, but that’s life.” His best finish in the Daytona 500 was third place in 2014. He finished fourth in 2013.

“Surprised that it didn’t happen earlier”

Just like every other driver was, Keselowski was asked for his opinion about the penalty that was issued to Austin Dillon. NASCAR took a revolutionary approach by revoking his playoff eligibility. He said, “I’m kind of surprised that didn’t happen earlier, to be honest, in the playoff format. Maybe it’s just part of a natural evolution that happens slowly over time.”

He clarified that he did not have an idea of whether it was the right move or not and left that for time to figure out. Would he or his Buescher wreck a driver intentionally for a race win? That’s not how things are done at the RFK Racing camp but if NASCAR is willing to let such actions become a norm then there isn’t an option to choose.

“We would all adapt to it, naturally,” he added.