“He Had Tears in His Eyes”: Back When Junior Johnson’s Widow Lisa Johnson Recalled “One of the Greatest Highlights” of His Life

January 29, 2014, Charlotte, NC, USA: NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Hall of Fame member Junior Johnson and his wife, Lisa Johnson, walk the red carpet prior to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Charlotte, N.C., on January 29, 2014. Junior Johnson, a racing icon who ran moonshine before NASCAR fame, dies at age 88 – ZUMAm67_ 20140129_zaf_m67_275 Copyright: xJeffxSinerx

Junior Johnson, who retired from NASCAR in 1966, still is one of the sport’s all-time greats with 50 career victories and a win at the 1960 Daytona 500. Dubbed ‘The Last American Hero’ by a 1965 ‘Esquire’ magazine feature, later inspired an autobiography and a movie of the same name, Johnson’s legacy remains impactful. Although he passed away in 2019 at 88, his widow, Lisa, continues to preserve his memory by sharing tales of his life and career.

Advertisement

Beyond his accolades as a driver, Johnson also clinched six championships as a team owner, cementing his status with a first-ballot induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2010. The cohort included NASCAR luminaries such as founder William H.G. France, Chairman William C. France Jr., and fellow drivers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt. Reflecting on what this recognition meant to him, Lisa recounted,

“I know that it was one of the greatest highlights of his life. It was just an honor. It was a reward to him for all the hard work that he put into the sport. He felt connected to the sport. He was with it from the beginning.”

“It was a wonderful, wonderful moment for him. I’m very glad that he was in good health at the time, mentally and physically, so that he could enjoy that moment and in the years to come that he was a part of it.”

Reflecting on that memorable evening, Lisa shared an anecdote: Instead of staying at the Hall of Fame to bask in the festivities surrounding his induction, Junior opted to head home. There, he tuned into the local news, eagerly awaiting the official broadcast of his milestone achievement. Reflecting on the moment, Lisa recalled,

“It was one of the brightest moments of his life. When they called out his name, I’ll always remember his face. He just closed his eyes and had a big grin and then he had tears in his eyes. We hugged and it was wonderful…”

“I’m glad that he was home with us. That was a very special moment. I think that’s why he came home. He kind of wanted to be alone. Had he gotten in or not gotten in, everyone would have seen his reaction.”

Sadly, just nine years after receiving this prestigious accolade, Johnson passed away in December, in a hospice care facility in Charlotte, battling Alzheimer’s disease at the time.

Junior’s wife explains what was he like

According to Lisa, Junior had the quintessential traits of strength, independence, and competitiveness, which she believed defined a true man.

Yet, alongside this rugged exterior, he exhibited a capacity for love and kindness, particularly towards his family. “There’s very few things that really got deep with him. When we had our children and his induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame, truly,” she reflected.

Delving deeper into his character, Lisa revealed a softer side to Junior that wasn’t often in the public eye but became more apparent as he aged.

She explained that in his later years, several things brought a gentle humility to him, with the Hall of Fame induction being a significant one. He harbored deep emotions and love for the honor that showed a tender, personal side that only a fortunate few were able to witness.

While Junior Johnson may not have secured a championship title, his legacy and contributions to the sport continues to live on.