“He May Be Gone, He’s Still With Me Every Day”: Brad Keselowski Pens Down Heartfelt Tribute on Father’s Day

As Father’s Day unfolded, NASCAR Cup Series driver and co-owner of RFK Racing, Brad Keselowski, commemorated the occasion with a touch of nostalgia and sadness. The 2012 Cup Series champion took to social media to share a photograph from 2019 with his father. Accompanying the picture was a heartfelt caption that beautifully highlighted his father’s absence. The Keselowski lineage holds a deep connection to the racing world. Predating Brad’s impressive career, his father, Bob Keselowski, was also an accomplished driver himself.

He made a name in the ARCA series with 24 victories to his credit and a notable win in the NASCAR Truck Series. As a team owner, he celebrated 8 victories, thus leaving a profound impact on the racing arena that continues to resonate in Brad’s ongoing journey.

Brad Keselowski shares emotional post on Father’s Day

On Father’s Day, the RFK driver chose to share a deeply touching picture of himself and his father, along with a heartfelt message about the circumstances surrounding the captured moment. He then made the revelation about the devastating news they received that same weekend, shedding light on his father’s grave health condition.

In a touching tweet, Keselowski took a trip down memory lane. He spoke about the memorable Father’s Day of 2019 when he and his father ventured on a family vacation to the Outer Banks. A lingering sense of apprehension made him aware that that could be their last shared holiday.

That very weekend, they were hit with the heartbreaking news of his father’s terminal cancer. Despite the void left by his father’s absence, Keselowski feels his enduring presence guiding him daily.

When and how did Brad Keselowski’s father pass away?

Keselowski’s father tragically passed away after a two-year battle with cancer in 2021. He was 70 when he died, creating a profound void in the racing world. His son, Brad Keselowski, an acclaimed racer in his own right, confirmed the disheartening news.

Through a heartfelt tribute on his website, Brad portrayed his father as a man of quiet yet considerable influence. Despite his modest nature, his impact was far-reaching, felt by everyone fortunate enough to know him. Brad shared his enduring gratitude for the invaluable life lessons his father had provided, pledging to honor his memory every day.