Austin Dillon Hopes Carolina Cowboys Stint Can Fuel Richard Childress’ NASCAR Plans in the Future

Austin Dillon is poised to take on a key management role at Richard Childress Racing sometime in the near future. The Cup Series driver currently pilots the No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro for the team owned by his grandfather and a part of his training for the big job is the role that he is currently playing as the general manager of the Professional Bull Riders Team Series’ Carolina Cowboys.

Richard Childress had purchased the team in 2022 under the condition that his grandson Dillon spearhead it. The driver grabbed the opportunity and has been logging countless hours into it. In a recent interview, he spoke about how the skills he acquired over there will help him in the race tracks.

The 35-year-old said, “I hope that those things one day will get transferred to Richard Childress Racing.”

“There are some things that I have chatted with my grandfather on, chatted with different people about. I think we can start to implement some things to make it better. I think some of the fun stuff we have done with the cowboys can work over there, and I’ve also learned a lot from RCR to pull over there.”

This well-rounded growth can be nothing but beneficial for Dillon’s goals.

Austin Dillon on leadership learned from bull riding ownership pic.twitter.com/iHHMPMIq3F — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) November 1, 2025

The commitment that Dillon has shown to the new team is highly admirable. Head coach Jerome Davis praised his passion and the energy that he provides the riders. While most of his time is reserved to serve the No. 3 Camaro, he uses his Wednesdays to connect with the Cowboys and oversee team development. Notably, the team finished as the runner-up last season.

Will Dillon take up a management role at RCR?

Dillon’s father, Mike, is currently serving Richard Childress Racing as an Executive Vice President. The driver could easily move into a management role right now, but is instead choosing to stick to his bigger guns for the moment.

Dillon explained to Jeff Gluck earlier this year, “When I have exhausted all efforts and the success hasn’t come with it, and the right person is there to pick up the weight, and I can successfully help the company in a better way at RCR. When that time comes, I’ll be ready for it, and I’ll try and make us as competitive as I can, always.”

Dillon finished the 2025 Cup Series season 15th in the points table. He took his Camaro to Victory Lane at the Richmond Raceway and reached as far as the Round of 16.