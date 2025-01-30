“I Can’t Hear Them, Its Kinda Crazy”: Joey Logano Fires Back at 2024 Championship Naysayers, NASCAR Fans Back Him Up

Jul 13, 2024; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano sits in his car on pit road during practice and qualifying for the The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

Despite winning his third NASCAR Cup title last year, Joey Logano was at the epicenter of controversy. A vocal section of fans deemed him undeserving of the accolade. Yet Logano’s response to the vitriol has been nothing short of clever.

Advertisement

In a video shared by Bob Pockrass on his official X handle, Logano was queried by the FOX reporter about the negative buzz following his championship victory. With a touch of humor and a nod to NHL legend Patrick Roy’s iconic comeback, Logano quipped, “To be honest with you, Bob, I can’t hear it well because my trophies, they kind of like echo around me. So, I can’t hear them. It’s kinda crazy.”

The retort mirrors Roy’s legendary riposte about not hearing criticism of Jeremy Roenick over the plugging of his Stanley Cup rings in his ears.

Joey Logano indicated something is keeping him from hearing the criticism of him winning the title last year despite being 15th in the regular-season standings. pic.twitter.com/YY6k41pxva — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 29, 2025

A segment of the fanbase is currently rallying behind Logano, attributing his victory to strategic skills within the given playoff framework. One supporter lauded Logano’s tactical acumen, remarking, “Good for dude. He played the system and won. Anybody crying, “fake” is a bitch.” Another fan dismissively told critics to “Keep whining beta cucks, you are worthless.”

One NASCAR aficionado applauded Logano’s wit, remarking, “Love that answer from Joey.” Another staunch ally echoed the sentiment with a simple, “Fair comment.” A dedicated fan took the discourse a notch higher by sharing a meme of Kyle Busch, who was depicted mockingly crying in response to fans booing him after his victory at Overton’s 400 at Chicagoland Speedway. The caption read: “Dear haters.”

A chorus of detractors labeled the #22 driver an undeserving champion due to his erratic performance during the regular season, in which he simply won one race. Logano‘s journey through the postseason also was marked just by fortuitous circumstances, including stepping into the next round on the heels of Alex Bowman’s unexpected disqualification in the final race of the Round of 12.

The stroke of luck propelled him into a position to clinch the championship by winning two crucial races, despite an average finish of 17.11 across the season and only four top-5 finishes out of 36 starts. Critics also pointed out that while Logano won the title, the season’s winningest drivers like Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell, despite their dominant performances, failed to make it to the Championship 4.