“He’s Not Afraid”: Steve Letarte in Awe of Denny Hamlin Beating Father Time After Dominant Martinsville Win

At an age when many of his contemporaries, including Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick, have hung up their helmets, Denny Hamlin continues to stand strong and even win races. Just last year, Hamlin celebrated three race wins and made it to the top 8 of the grid, and this season, within the first seven starts, he has already secured a win, landed two top-5s, and one top-10. Steve Letarte, clearly impressed by Hamlin’s performance, recently shared his admiration during a podcast discussion with Jeff Burton.

Despite not having won any Cup Championships thus far, Hamlin has shown a level of consistency rarely seen among drivers his age. He has consistently finished in the top 5 of the driver standings in the past six seasons, except for the last, where he finished at P8. Reflecting on the #11 JGR driver’s strength and skills, Letarte remarked:

“Every other sport I can think of I can find a metric that will tell you when physical ability starts to dwindle. I have worked with great race car drivers. I have discussed this with great race car drivers… We all age… I think that’s for me.”

“I don’t know when Denny Hamlin’s gonna start to age, but I haven’t seen it yet. I mean, the desire, still he is not afraid to be outspoken.. to be a vocal force within the garage area, good, bad, or indifferent.”

In fact, Hamlin has taken some additional responsibilities — he now wears the hat of a team owner, reinvesting in the sport while continuing to spearhead the Gibbs charge with a recent victory at Martinsville. This is precisely why Letarte observes no signs of Hamlin slowing down any time soon.

Jeff Burton’s take on Denny Hamlin’s driving skills

Jeff Burton, who himself competed in the Cup Series until the age of 52 — albeit on a part-time basis during his final year — understands the tremendous physical and mental endurance required to pilot a race car for 4-5 hours, maintain physical condition, and remain focused. He notes that today, drivers are not retiring in their 50s, rather that age has come down to 40s.

The context makes Hamlin’s recent victory at Martinsville and his sustained performance at the top of his game all the more remarkable to Burton. He expressed his admiration, saying:

“What impresses me about Denny is that at 44 years old… He is in the middle of this legal conflict with NASCAR, he has kids… there’s a lot going on. And to be able to compartmentalize all those things. And stay focused on driving the race car at a top level, that’s impressive, man.”

Although Hamlin has mentioned that he would consider hanging up his helmet as soon as he feels less competitive, for now, he remains fueled by the zeal and energy to hit the track and aim for the win every weekend. Yet it remains to be seen how he navigates the typical challenges that come with aging in such a demanding sport.