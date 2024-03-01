Dale Earnhardt Jr. stands against remote broadcasting in NASCAR

Longtime NASCAR enthusiasts surely remember the 1979 Daytona 500, which ended with the famous fistfight between Cale Yarborough and Donnie Allison. However, nobody can deny the fact that it’s all the more memorable due to the immortal words of Ken Squier, “And there’s a fight… the tempers overflowing, they’re angry, they know they’ve lost and what a bitter defeat!” That is the role that a broadcaster plays; they add to the flavor of the race through grandiose verbiage and colorful metaphors. But is it possible without a broadcaster being present on the track? Surely not, says Dale Earnhardt Jr.

In a recent episode of ‘Ask Jr.’, the two-time Xfinity Series champion admitted that he would never sign up for a broadcasting job that would need him to comment on a race from a remote location. To perfectly put the adrenaline rush into words, Junior explained that staying on the track and seeing it all unfold in person is a must. “I need to see the track. I need to see the energy,” said Dale Jr. “I need to feel the fans. All that really makes me better. I’m a fan. I want to be at the race watching it. I want to look out that window and see the race.”

It’s the responsibility of the broadcaster to notify the producers of an ensuing battle. Not showing the crude on-track action on TV might just disappoint the fans because it is safe to say that any squabble on the track is an important part of NASCAR’s USP. “We want to put every battle on the screen… dude, you’re looking for battles!” Earnhardt added.

Dale Junior’s broadcasting job for 2025

Needless to say, Junior is not quitting his role behind the broadcast booth. However, it will not be for NBC Sports anymore. The biggest name in the sport is expected to join hands with Amazon Prime Video and Warner Bros. Discovery Sports, the two newcomers in the arena of NASCAR, starting from their 2025 coverage.

An NBC spokesperson said, “Dale Earnhardt Jr. is beloved in the NASCAR world and has made numerous contributions to NBC Sports, from his work as an analyst on our NASCAR coverage to his experiences as a correspondent at major events like the Indianapolis 500, the Kentucky Derby, the Super Bowl, and the Olympics. We thank Dale and we wish him the best going forward.”

Even Junior had said earlier in his podcast, “My home and my love is at NBC.” Sadly, Junior must now call Amazon Prime and WBDS his two new homes. Although Junior’s schedule for 2024 is quite flexible and he is open to doing another deal with FOX or NBC in the meantime, there is no evidence yet to prove that it could happen.