History of Hunt Brothers Pizza in NASCAR

Hunt Brothers Pizza has long been associated with Cup Series teams as a sponsor and team partner. They emerged into the Cup scene with their partnership with the Haas CNC Racing outfit way back in 2008 and later on in 2010, they began sponsoring Kevin Harvick in the top flight of American motorsports.

In 2012, the nation’s largest made-to-order pizza brand joined hands with Richard Childress Racing, sponsoring Elliott Sadler driving the #2 Chevrolet Impala at the Chicagoland Speedway event on July 22. Additionally, Hunt Brothers Pizza was also an associate sponsor for the RCR team throughout the entire season.

They also served as the sponsor for Kevin Harvick Inc. in the NASCAR Nationwide Series and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, aiding Harvick in winning a combined 13 races across all three series and also the 2011 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner’s championship.

Interestingly, the 2012 season was Hunt Brothers Pizza’s 5th year as a sponsor in NASCAR. The US-based fast food brand also served as the associate sponsor for Harvick in 2014 in the Cup Series and as a primary sponsor for his JR Motorsports Xfinity entry.

It was only after Harvick retired at the end of this year, that the pizza giant decided to move away from SHR and partner with Team Penske.

Hunt Brothers Pizza to sponsor Team Penske’s Joey Logano from 2024

Meanwhile, Team Penske recently announced that Hunt Brothers Pizza would be sponsoring the two-time Cup Series champion Logano in selected races as he enters his 16th Cup Series season next year.

The brand will also feature as an associate sponsor for the reigning champion Ryan Blaney. However, the specific names of the races are yet to be announced.

“With their long history of commitment towards winning in NASCAR, we welcome Hunt Brothers Pizza to our Team,” admitted Team Penske President Tim Cindric. Rest assured the legacy of the Hunt Brothers Pizza association with NASCAR will carry on with a new flagbearer in the form of Logano.