“Hope It Does Good for the Sport”: NASCAR Scores Big Win With Fans After Latest Launch Promises Much-Needed Solution

Starting January 29, 2025, NASCAR enthusiasts will have a new way to indulge their passion — the NASCAR Channel, a Free Ad-Supported Television (FAST) channel, will launch in partnership with Tubi.

The new channel will offer a treasure trove of NASCAR content without the need for a subscription or registration, featuring round-the-clock news, classic races, delayed re-airings of the 2025 races, documentaries, original content from NASCAR Studios, and video podcasts.

The announcement was made via NASCAR’s official X handle, accompanied by a teaser video to give fans a sneak peek at what’s in store, with the caption: “All NASCAR, all the time, always free. Introducing the NASCAR Channel, coming to @Tubi beginning January 29th!”

All NASCAR, all the time, always free. Introducing the NASCAR Channel, coming to @Tubi beginning January 29th! pic.twitter.com/YeAp7lhYDD — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 16, 2025

The channel will also offer exclusive live coverage of significant events like the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on February 7 and the Cook Out Madhouse Classic from Bowman Gray Stadium on February 1, alongside showcasing a selection of the most memorable historical races from events such as the Daytona 500 and The Cook Out Clash.

In addition to the plethora of races and news, enthusiasts will be treated to a variety of original programs from NASCAR Studios, including daily updates with NASCAR Daily with Shannon Spake, race highlights, the dramatic Radioactive, Refuse to Lose, and the Hall of Fame Biographies.

The announcement ignited excitement among fans on social media. One fan expressed, “That’s actually exciting! Hope it does good for the sport,” and another enthused, “Hope to see many classic Busch and truck races A big W for all NASCAR fans.”

Echoes of approval continued with comments like, “wow this is awesome,” and a particularly nostalgic fan remarked, “Thank u thank u thank u. This is what I been missing since the SPEED channel left .”

To support this expansive broadcasting venture, NASCAR inaugurated a new, 58,000-square-foot production facility near Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2023. The facility, which represents a big investment of $53 million, will serve as the main studio for content production on the new channel.

NASCAR’s Senior Vice President John Dahl conveyed his enthusiasm, stating,

“I’m excited for the fans. They now have a free, easily accessed, 24/7 NASCAR destination that not only digs deep into our archives but provides the latest news and original storytelling.”

“As the channel grows, we’ll be adding more and more racing content that we’re confident fans will appreciate. Many NASCAR fans already use Tubi, but we’re looking forward to exposing more of them to that great platform too.”

The launch of the Channel positions the sport alongside major sports leagues like MLB, NFL, and Golf, offering fans non-stop access to their favorite sport. The initiative follows in the footsteps of the Speed TV network’s revival as a ‘FAST’ channel — which used to require a cable subscription but now runs as a free ad-supported television program — by enhancing the concept and eliminating the cost, thus broadening its accessibility and appeal.