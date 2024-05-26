mobile app bar

How Chase Elliott Bagged His First NASCAR Xfinity Series Victory in Eight Years

Nilavro Ghosh
Published

May 25, 2024; Concord, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott (17) celebrates in victory lane after winning the BETMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

It was a successful Xfinity Series outing for Hendrick Motorsports as Chase Elliott emerged victorious at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday. Usually, the driver gets the credit for winning races but this time, a lot of it has to go to crew chief Greg Ives. His decisions about when to stay out and when to come into the pits proved to be the difference-maker, with Elliott pitting three times during the race.

“They (the No. 17 team) did a really good job. Greg made a good call, I think ultimately that’s what won us the race. I felt like I needed a little bit with my balance to make as much pace as the No. 7 and a couple of those guys. Hats off to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports. Super special to win with the 17 on the car for the boss and Linda (Hendrick),” Elliott said after the race.

There were several cautions in the race but Ives remained patient with Elliott and had to give up track position quite often. Now they did get lucky with their final stop as the caution had to come out at just the right time. But then again, motorsports is a sport that requires a lot of gambling. On this occasion, Greg Ives’ one paid off big time.

 

This will give the 2020 Cup Series champion a lot of confidence going into the Coca-Cola 600 and it will be interesting to see how he runs in that race.

Nilavro Ghosh

Nilavro Ghosh

Nilavro is a NASCAR journalist at The SportsRush. His love for motorsports began at a young age with F1 and spread out to other forms of racing like NASCAR and Moto GP. After earning his post-graduate degree from the Asian College of Journalism in 2020, he has mostly worked as a motorsports journalist. Apart from covering racing, his passion lies in making music primarily as a bass player.

