How Chase Elliott Bagged His First NASCAR Xfinity Series Victory in Eight Years

It was a successful Xfinity Series outing for Hendrick Motorsports as Chase Elliott emerged victorious at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday. Usually, the driver gets the credit for winning races but this time, a lot of it has to go to crew chief Greg Ives. His decisions about when to stay out and when to come into the pits proved to be the difference-maker, with Elliott pitting three times during the race.

“They (the No. 17 team) did a really good job. Greg made a good call, I think ultimately that’s what won us the race. I felt like I needed a little bit with my balance to make as much pace as the No. 7 and a couple of those guys. Hats off to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports. Super special to win with the 17 on the car for the boss and Linda (Hendrick),” Elliott said after the race.

There were several cautions in the race but Ives remained patient with Elliott and had to give up track position quite often. Now they did get lucky with their final stop as the caution had to come out at just the right time. But then again, motorsports is a sport that requires a lot of gambling. On this occasion, Greg Ives’ one paid off big time.

Started 30th. Finished 1st. @chaseelliott checks in with @joshberry after his Xfinity Series win at Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/3Sd603zZrR — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 25, 2024

This will give the 2020 Cup Series champion a lot of confidence going into the Coca-Cola 600 and it will be interesting to see how he runs in that race.