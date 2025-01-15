“It Was a No-Brainer for Us”: Michael McDowell’s Partnership With B’laster for NASCAR Cup Series Explored

Michael McDowell’s recent move to Spire Motorsports has attracted not only his trusted crew chief, Travis Peterson but also his previous sponsors. B’laster Holdings, McDowell’s patron from the Front Row Motorsports team, has climbed aboard as a primary sponsor for the 2021 Daytona 500 winner in two NASCAR Cup Series races as per his new team. These races include the events at Talladega Superspeedway and the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City.

But fans can only look forward to seeing former FRM driver’s car adorned in B’laster’s red, orange, yellow, and black color scheme exclusively at these two venues. Beyond these, B’laster Holdings will continue to support McDowell, maintaining an associate sponsorship role throughout the season with the #71 team.

Randy Pindor, President & CEO of B’laster Products, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “B’laster and NASCAR go hand-in-hand. It was a no-brainer for us that we wanted to continue to have a presence in the Cup Series.” He added, “Michael McDowell really made some waves in the 2024 season, and we are excited to be able to continue working with him and the Spire Motorsports team for 2025.”

Last year when B’laster Holdings collaborated with Front Row Motorsports, they partnered for several NASCAR Cup Series events in 2024 featuring select brands from the B’laster Holdings portfolio.

During the 2024 season, McDowell’s #34 Mustang Dark Horse flaunted the B’laster brand at the Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway, but could only manage to secure a P24 place finish. Previously, in 2023, the brand supported the #78 Live Fast Motorsports team.

McDowell shares his gratitude toward B’laster Holdings

McDowell’s 2024 season started with a P36 place at Daytona but saw a top-10 finish at Atlanta. Despite securing six pole positions last season, he faced challenges in converting those into victories, ultimately finishing the year P23 overall with seven top-10 and two top-5 finishes, averaging a finish of 21.3.

Entering his 18th season this year, McDowell shared his appreciation for the continued support from B’laster Holdings, joining him at Spire Motorsports in 2025:

“I’m thrilled to have the B’laster team join me at Spire Motorsports in 2025. B’laster was with me last year and I am thankful to have them partner with our No. 71 team. B’laster is so important to both the automotive and power sports spaces and their products are second to none. I hope I can take the B’laster colors to victory lane and make the most of our partnership.”

At 40, McDowell has transitioned into the new team with the hopes of accumulating some more wins in the last few years of his Cup career before he calls it quits.