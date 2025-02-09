How Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s CARS Tour Ownership With Kevin Harvick Came to Fruition: “Was Getting Older and Wanted to Dial Back”

While Dale Earnhardt Jr. has long been synonymous with JR Motorsports as an owner, the expansion of his business ventures took a big leap in January 2023. Alongside Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick, and Justin Marks, Earnhardt ventured into new territory by acquiring the CARS Tour Series. Reflecting on this influential move, Dale Jr. shared the catalyst behind his decision to take over the late model series.

“Jack (McNelly, series founder) came to me and said he wanted to sell it in a year or two because he was getting older and wanted to dial back. He told me he wanted it to be in good hands. So I said ‘All right, let me put a group together and see if we can do something that works,’” Earnhardt explained.

He candidly added that owning a racing series would have seemed far-fetched to him a decade ago, enough to dismiss with laughter. Yet, here he is today, steering the course for the CARS Tour alongside other well-known faces from the sport.

Dale Jr. elaborated on his decision to acquire CARS Tour, revealing a personal commitment and strategic foresight. He reasoned that when faced with the question ‘who else could truly elevate the venture,’ given Junior grew up racing regionally in the Southeast, it became clear that he wanted to dive into it.

According to him, Jack might have chosen a different path, but Junior sensed that Kevin, Jeff, Justin Marks, and himself, each with their unique strengths and connections, could bring something special to the table.

Founded in 2014 as the successor to the Pro Cup Series, the CARS Tour will start its eleventh season in 2025. The Series is distinctive in its format and showcases both Pro Late Models and Late Model Stock Cars on the same evening at the same venue, a unique approach that allows two premier divisions to share the spotlight during a single event.

This year, the series will start on March 1, at New River All-American Speedway. The event will feature races at 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM for Pro Late Models and Late Model Stock Cars, respectively.

Dale Jr.’s CARS Tour Series has helped quite a few drivers jumpstart their careers

The CARS Tour series has not only been a platform for raw talent but has significantly contributed to the careers of drivers such as Josh Berry, Todd Gilliland, Corey Heim, Caden Kvapil, and others by providing them with a crucial gateway into the higher echelons of NASCAR.

In a detailed conversation, Junior expressed his enthusiasm for his role saying that owning a competitive car and forging relationships with upcoming talents brings immense satisfaction to him. He said he is even exploring possibilities for his nephew, Wyatt Miller, to start racing under the JR Motorsports banner soon.

Dale Jr. further acknowledged the immense efforts put in by his sister Kelly Earnhardt to maintain the vitality of the Series and his Xfinity Series team, attributing much of the success to the energy invested in managing the Series effectively.