Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Wife Amy Makes Honest Reveal About Extra Scrutiny Due to Her Marriage to the NASCAR Star

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt crossed paths in 2009 through professional circles, and despite coming from different walks of life, the two quickly found common ground and began dating. However, when someone like Amy, who doesn’t share the same public spotlight, becomes linked to a widely recognized figure such as Dale Jr., it often opens the floodgates to criticism and suspicion.

Advertisement

In such cases, public opinion tends to split hairs — either accusing the lesser-known partner of riding the coattails of fame or suggesting the celebrity is wearing rose-colored glasses. That’s often why the person outside the limelight ends up bearing the brunt of public scrutiny.

Reflecting on the matter in a recent conversation with Us Weekly, Amy Earnhardt didn’t mince words. She said, “I grew up in South Texas, I didn’t grow up around racing. There’s a certain amount of negativity that comes with being in that position,” acknowledging the perception that she somehow “conquered” Dale Jr.

However, regardless of public opinion, Amy made it explicit, stating, “I’m not really one to seek out extra attention… The extra attention is not really something I love. It’s something I’m going to figure out how to get used to. But it’s not something I wanted.”

And now, with the launch of their podcast, Bless Your Hardt, the couple has not only cut out more time together but also pulled back the curtain on their lives outside the race track, offering fans a glimpse into the lesser-seen sides of Dale Jr.

Yet, even with that platform, Amy admitted to feeling a twinge of unease. She shared that while they often find themselves talking casually in the studio, forgetting it’s just not the two of them, it slips their minds at times how wide the net is cast and how many people are actually listening in.

Dale Jr.’s take on the couple’s new podcast series

The couple launched their podcast after noticing how positively fans responded whenever Amy appeared on the Dale Jr. Download.

What began as an occasional presence soon evolved into a dedicated space, and now, Dale seems to relish the opportunity to let listeners into the world he shares with his wife and family. Not only does it pull back the curtain on a side of him seldom seen in public, but it also offers Amy the space to share her own story.

Reflecting on the experience, Dale Jr. remarked:

“I think that’s why doing the show is so much fun, because this is really the first sort of glimpse into who she really is, and it’s also a side of me that people don’t see. They get to see our back and forth and see that we’re just regular and that the relationship is really awesome.”

“I’m very So I’m very proud of the work that I’ve done and the person I’ve become to Amy and to our girls, and very proud of this of our marriage.”

Perhaps someday, it’ll be equally compelling to hear their daughters’ take — how they view Dale Jr. as a racing legend and their father, and what they cherish most about him.