How Fast Can a World of Outlaws Sprint Car Go? Exploring One of NASCAR’s Several Grassroots Feeder Series

Logan Schuchart (1s) and Giovanni Scelzi (18) race down the front straight in the World of Outlaws Larry Hillerud Badger 40 on Friday, July 12, 2024, at the Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin.

The world of motorsports is dominated by cutting-edge technology today. But at the heart of what it means to go racing is still pretty simple. NASCAR and Formula 1 have re-defined the limits of innovation — oftentimes making loving this sport a very complicated and difficult process. But the grassroots of the American racing dream is still strong with the likes of World of Outlaws Sprint Cars, which make motor racing sound, feel, and smell fun.

In essence, the World of Outlaws (WoO) Sprint Car Series is the stepping-stone for many aspiring NASCAR drivers. It is a championship run on dirt tracks and produces some of the most exciting and intense on-track action. And even though it might not be the most complexly intricate formula of racing, it is still fast.

If you still think only Red Bull gives you wings then ask 2023 WoO champion, Brad Sweet what his Sprint Car does for him. Neatly packaged as compact gas-guzzlers on four wheels, WoO Sprint Cars can produce up to 900 horsepower. What’s more, they weigh only 1400 pounds.

To put things into perspective, a NASCAR car weighs 2000 pounds more and produces only 670 horsepower. That said, these lean machines are limited to 410 cubic inches (6.7 liters) of displacement powered by an aluminum-block pushrod V-8. Still, they can rack up speeds of up to 150 mph on average.

The technical details behind WoO Sprint Cars

Now let’s dive into the meat and bones of these machines. While these cars might not seem much, they can be a demon to handle on the dirt tracks. As witnessed by the drivers themselves, most of their time is spent sideways during turns.

What helps them adjust the aft of these corners is a lever inside the cockpit that can tune the aero-load of the car. Moving on, unlike other cars, the WoO Sprint Cars come fitted with torsion bars for suspension. They are easy to swap out and can be calibrated for the ever-changing landscape and challenge of a dirt track.

These cars also go through a very specific load-condition during the sustained phases of cornering — going left. Hence, the inner-tires are always smaller in diameter and bleeder valves help keep the pressures stable. In terms of differential, the rear tires are always locked to rotate at the same speed.

It all comes down to @WorldFinals. Next up is 4 nights (Nov. 6-9) at @TheDirtTrack to wrap up the 2024 World of Outlaws @NosEnergyDrink Sprint Car season! pic.twitter.com/1Nug0u5PKA — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) October 26, 2024

Last but not least, the gear ratios on these cars can be changed in-between the races, thanks to an unconventional transmission design. WoO Sprint Cars, simply put are simplicity at its raw, powerful and visceral best. The 2024 season is shaping up to be another classic with David Gravel leading the charge, and Carson Macedo and Donny Schatz in hot pursuit.