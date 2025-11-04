How Jeff Gordon Goads Kyle Larson to Set High NASCAR Standards As A Hendrick Motorsports Driver

All eyes in NASCAR have been on Kyle Larson since he claimed the 2025 Cup Series championship at Phoenix on Sunday. It was his second championship, with his first success coming in 2021, and expectations are now on him to build something even greater in the following years.

Hendrick Motorsports vice chairman and four-time Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon lauded the No. 5 driver for his achievement on NASCAR: Inside The Race following the finale. Gordon heads an organization that has produced many great drivers and multi-time champs.

When asked what it meant for Larson to have taken the next step in his legacy, Gordon replied, “It takes you to another level and puts you in elite company, right? Gets you closer to what’s next, three [championships]. Me and Larson, we like to jab one another.”

Gordon and Larson often get caught in a competitive battle over their achievements. Being the leader that he is, Gordon uses his own records to motivate and push the driver. He continued, “He’s an incredible race car driver. But more so than that, he’s an incredible teammate at Hendrick Motorsports.”

The chemistry that Larson has with his crew chief and teammates has him thoroughly impressed. Gordon went on to shine a light on Larson’s character and incredible work ethic. The No. 5 driver did not win as many races this year as he did in 2021, nor did he lead as many laps. Regardless, excellent execution in the final moments of the race resulted in him overcoming Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin and finishing in third place. This position was enough to crown him the title.

Larson had wanted to move closer to Gordon

Even before the final race of the season began, Larson had been clear about what his goal was. He told the press on Thursday before the outing in Phoenix that he would love to be a multi-time champion and get closer to the standards that were set by his heroes Tony Stewart and Gordon.

Larson’s admission went, “I don’t really like to think about the legacy part of it. But I’ve always really looked up to Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon, and they’re multi-time champions. Just getting a second would mean I’m closer to them.” Well, the job is done and he is closer to them.

Currently 33 years old, Larson still has quite some time left on the clock to match Gordon’s championship record and perhaps even surpass him. When or if he does, no one will be happier about it than Gordon himself.