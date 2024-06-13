How Loud Is a NASCAR Race? Exploring Decibels Levels of Modern Day Stock Car Racing

DAYTONA, FL – FEBRUARY 19: David Ragan ( 60 RFK Racing Buildsubmarines.com Ford) races in turn 4 during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 19, 2024 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2402191296500

Engines produce power by combusting air and fuel in their cylinders. The gas that is generated as a result pushes the piston up and creates a loud noise when it escapes the cylinder and the exhaust. The faster an engine runs, the more frequent the noise. This is why NASCAR cars, which run up to 9,000 RPMs, generate up to 130 decibels (dB) near the race track or the pit lane.

A noise mitigation study done at the Circuit of the Americas measured the NextGen car running on the straightaway to be generating 112 dB. NASCAR has introduced various means to curb the noise so that the fan experience isn’t disturbed. Mufflers were introduced for tracks that tend to get noisier than others, such as the L.A. Coliseum and the Chicago Street Course.

Wearing earplugs is also a welcome move for those going to a NASCAR race particularly since hearing loss due to excessive noise is a serious and irreversible problem. By comparison, cars in drag racing produce up to 150 dB of noise, and IndyCar racing ties with NASCAR at a peak noise of 130 dB. Hitting peak levels means the ears are already at risk of permanent damage.

Excessive noise was one of the biggest complaints from the Chicago public after last year’s street course race. To curb such inconvenience this time around, NASCAR has decided to limit the time that cars are on the track, and has asked drivers to install special noise-limiting mufflers. The decibels will also be consistently monitored throughout the day.

Two-time Daytona 500 champion, Michael Waltrip, pitches for turning down noise in NASCAR

Waltrip has been an advocate for reducing the noise of cars in NASCAR for a long time now. He made use of a recent report from Australian Supercars to reiterate his stand on the topic.

Responding to it on his X handle, he wrote, “I’ve been an advocate of turning down the deafening noise of the engines for years. They are ridiculously loud. I proposed handing the sound of the cars project off to manufacturer partners. Create a decibel level that engines must meet. Give each brand their own unique sound.”

One day people will say ‘you were right Mike.’ — Michael Waltrip (@MW55) June 13, 2024

Reducing the noise means not every fan will be on board with the decision. It is something that plays a big part in the fan experience. But the safety of drivers, fans, and crew members is as important as the sport itself.

Perhaps NASCAR will find alternate ways to deal with the issue and keep everyone out of harm’s way in the future. For now, better plug those earbuds on before heading to the race track.