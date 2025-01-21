How NASCAR Could Lose Touch With a Significant Fanbase Because of TikTok’s Hazy Future

Oct 6, 2024; Talladega, Alabama, USA; The pace car departs for the first lap of the first stage of the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

In the growing world of motorsport, NASCAR found itself dwindling in popularity just a few years ago. A series that once dominated the global motor racing market was finding it difficult to become relatable to a fast-increasing inflow of younger racing fans. However, some quick thinking and embracing the GenZ culture ensured that NASCAR regained its feet.

Perhaps, one of the biggest contributors to the series’ resurgence was the social media platform, TikTok. But, with the US Congress’ decision to blanket ban the app owing to its connections to China, the sport and many of its contributors find themselves in trouble.

There are many individuals related to the sport who found a voice and following on TikTok. A good example would be that of Christian Espinoza, who boasts of a staggering 88,000 followers on the platform and upwards of three million likes because of the content he curated and uploaded to TikTok owing to a condo he owned inside Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Julia Landauer has also faced the brunt of this decision by the US Government which has now been stayed for at least 90 days after intervention by new President-elect, Donald Trump. The part-time racing driver became famous on TikTok because of her motivational videos.

“I’m so bummed it’s going away, because this has been a really fun platform and you guys have been amazing,” she said in a farewell video and urged her fans to follow her content elsewhere with TikTok facing an imminent shutdown.

NASCAR itself fought tooth and nail to find relatable content for the GenZ generation, which it finally could do because of TikTok. The official NASCAR TikTok account boasted 2.6 million followers and 59.2 million likes. Now, all their hard work in reaching out to a younger audience has gone in vain.

TikTok ban could burn aspiring NASCAR racing drivers as well

It’s not only the franchise and its fans that could see the disastrous effects of the platform shutting down. Xfinity driver, Ryan Vargas grew his racing fame through the video-sharing app — ultimately leading to the company even sponsoring his car.

Without TikTok, Vargas could never have been able to grow his prominence in the American Stock Car racing circles like he has. With the social media platform now on its way out, Vargas is left stranded and the same could happen to many drivers who have used the platform before to grow their fanbases.

Vargas credited the platform for his chance today to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in motorsport. “Had I not been on TikTok, my name probably wouldn’t have been in front of half these people,” he said earlier this month.