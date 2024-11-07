How NASCAR Is Using AI to Supercharge Its Coverage of the Sport?

Oct 6, 2024; Talladega, Alabama, USA; Ryan Blaney (12) crosses into Ross Chastain (1) creating a wreck in the final laps during the second stage of the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Artificial Intelligence has carved out its niche in NASCAR just as it has in many other fields. From delivering real-time lap updates to fans during races to assisting pit crews with optimized stops, AI has enhanced the race day experience for attendees.

NASCAR’s Managing Director of Technology, Patrick Carroll, recently highlighted three AI-driven innovations developed by his team this season: Generative AI for real-time lap updates and periodic race summaries, the ‘Leader’ camera—an AI-powered viewing experience, and the ‘Most Popular’ camera view, which tailors its focus based on race dynamics and fan interest.

Moreover, for the final three races of the NASCAR series at Phoenix, fans will have access to real-time lap notes and race summaries. The Track App Live Video, which features these two AI-enhanced views, will be available for both the Cup and Xfinity series.

Additionally, the Cup Series will offer a ‘Championship 4 Multiview’ option within the Tracks app, providing fans with a tailored viewing experience to enhance their engagement and enjoyment.

Not stopping there, Richard Childress Racing has also tapped into artificial intelligence to fine-tune their refueling techniques down to the millisecond. Working alongside Lenovo’s AI system, the team is leveraging technology to refine its pit stops, utilizing AI to acquire real-time insights into the fueling process.

Since the race cars don’t have fuel gauges in the cockpit, the responsibility falls on the team’s strategists to track how much fuel is added during stops and how quickly it’s used up. While it’s not precisely exact, Lenovo is striving to make the measurements as precise as possible.

Moreover, they are looking to equip the tire crew with GoPros to ensure that the single-lug nuts on the wheels are securely fastened during pit stops, enhancing safety and efficiency on the track.

This season, NASCAR used artificial intelligence to enhance its Tracks app, just in time for the Chicago Street Race. Additionally, they provided fans with complimentary access to the NASCAR Scanner audio that allows fans to listen in on live, uncensored radio communications between drivers and their teams.

Are NASCAR fans cool with AI-generated paint schemes?

While Artificial Intelligence might seem like a practical solution, NASCAR fans aren’t exactly thrilled with AI-designed paint schemes. In 2023, Greg Van Alst spoke about the escalating costs of racing in ARCA, admitting he might struggle to run full-time due to these expenses. Using AI to design paint schemes is one way his team could potentially cut costs.

However, fans voiced their disappointment, feeling that AI not only edges out talented designers but also lacks the authentic touch.

One fan, aspiring to launch a career in graphic design, expressed, “‪I still hate it, as somebody who is trying to start my career and who would kill to get a scheme on track this annoys me. I would’ve gladly designed a scheme for free. But there goes AI stealing more jobs ‬.”

Another fan took issue with the aesthetics, saying, “To me it’s less of a moral issue and more of a visual issue. AI generated stuff looks tacky and you can obviously tell when somethings AI generated vs made by an actual person/artist/designer.”

Still, for newer teams looking to save where they can, AI could potentially become a more accepted option and maybe fans down the road.