How NASCAR’s Legal Troubles With Michael Jordan Could Help Improve The Sport In The Long Run

It was feared and talked about for months, and now it has finally happened. 23XI Racing co-owner Michael Jordan’s legal team filed a 46-page antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR on Wednesday in federal court. The officiating body appeared to have nearly won its lengthy charter agreement battle when 13 of 15 teams signed the papers less than a month ago. But then, Jordan happened.

Advertisement

Every other team owner, including the stalwarts like Rick Hendrick, had to give in to the demands of the France family when it put forward a strict final deadline to sign the agreement. None wanted to consider the consequences of ultimately getting on its bad side or being thrown out of the sport. An understandable sentiment considering the lack of leverage on their part.

But, perhaps, NASCAR made a mistake by assuming that Jordan would be on the same line as well. The promotion’s steadfastness only caused him to make the issue personal. And he has proven plenty on and off the basketball court that one simply can’t go scot-free after making things personal with him. Regardless of what the outcome of the lawsuit is, NASCAR is in for a boatload of trouble.

Statement from 23XI and Front Row Motorsports ownership. Read more here https://t.co/zvseR0i7bP pic.twitter.com/2HGtyawX6k — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) October 2, 2024

By taking the matter to the courts, Jordan forces the promotion to open up its books and expose its financial records to the general public. This sensitive information is something that the France family has kept locked inside their rooms forever. Providing people a peek would mean drawing the curtains and revealing how money actually works in the highest levels of stock car racing.

Now, it is highly likely that the parties settle this matter and not let the courts draw the final verdict. But should it play out completely in the path that things are now, full transparency is an inevitable outcome. This could reap huge benefits for the sport and effectively pave the way for monopoly to end. But at the end of the day, Jordan and 23XI Racing are batting for some key demands.

There is nothing for the NBA superstar to benefit by dragging NASCAR through the mud should it give in to his demands. Then again, one can’t underestimate the promotion at this juncture either. It virtually stands undefeated in the face of such challenges. There is a solid reason as to why Hendrick or Joe Gibbs hesitate to go against it.

Is NASCAR actually keeping a giant share of the revenue for itself greedily? Or are the teams stirring up unnecessary trouble while getting a fair share of the pie? The answer can be known only if the way of transparency comes to fruition. The upcoming months are heading towards stormy winds. Jordan, the France family, and the fans better buckle up.