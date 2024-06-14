What Is Dale Earnhardt Jr. Doing After NASCAR Retirement?

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is recognized as the pace car driver before the start of the 103rd running of the Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 26, 2019. 103rd Runnning Of The Indy 500 At Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sunday May 26 2019

It has been seven years since Dale Earnhardt Jr. formally hung up his racing suit in the Cup Series. Almost immediately after his retirement, he joined NBC Sports as an analyst and held the job till the end of the 2023 season. With a year left before he goes back into the booth once again in 2025, this time with Amazon and TNT, what are his plans for the time that he has on his hands?

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass, the icon revealed that he had gone on a trip to Europe with Jimmie Johnson, Casey Mears, and Matt Kenseth. He hopes to do so once again later this year. On the business and sport side of things, he is tuning in to watch every race that he can to stay on top of things. Dirty Mo Media is at the forefront of his mind as well.

The podcast empire is now wider than it ever was before with multiple programs and a large audience. He, along with his team at JR Motorsports, is working on creating new content for it every week. High Rock Vodka is something that has taken a chunk of his attention too. He introduced the alcohol brand in 2022 along with Sugarlands Distillery and is playing an active role in its promotion.

He is also a co-owner of the CARS Tour alongside the likes of Kevin Harvick. The racing series is currently in its successful second season and Dale Jr. drives in it occasionally. He has a handful of races scheduled in it for this year. He will also be seen behind the #88 JR Motorsports Xfinity Series entry later this year in Bristol. Away from all these are his preparations for his new job in the broadcast booth.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plans to spend a lot of time in 2024 preparing for his job in 2025

Continuing further, he said that he had already begun having meetings about what the broadcast on Amazon and TNT was going to be like. He said, “We haven’t finished building the booth yet. … As soon as we get the booth built, we’re going to start doing some mock runs, basically get in a room and pretend to broadcast the actual race that maybe NBC or FOX is doing.”

“So looking forward to that because I’m anxious to get some good chemistry going on with whoever’s in the booth with me because we’ve got five races to get it right.” With leisure, business, and sport demanding him on all fronts, Dale Earnhardt Jr. is set to have quite the second half of 2024. He may have retired from racing in NASCAR but that doesn’t mean the man is any less busy.