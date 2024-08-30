How Will FOX, NBC, Amazon & TNT Divide 2025 NASCAR Coverage? Details Revealed

After a period of extended speculation amongst the fraternity, NASCAR has finally revealed the 2025 Cup Series schedule. The upcoming year is going to see a total of 38 events starting from the exhibition-style Busch Light Clash in February all the way to the championship decider in November.

Notable changes to the regular season come in the form of the Busch Light Clash moving on from the LA Memorial Coliseum to Bowman Gray Stadium in 2025. While the championship-deciding race remains at Phoenix Raceway, the sport will also be seen crossing the country’s border into Mexico for the first modern-day points-paying race on international soil.

We're ready for The Madhouse. The Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium coming in 2025. pic.twitter.com/xJFIft55ZQ — NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium (@nascarclash) August 17, 2024

Drivers and teams will compete at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodrigues, joining stock car racing’s junior Xfinity Series that has raced at the venue during a four-year period between 2005 to 2008. Along with a host of changes to the schedule in terms of venues and new additions, next year will also debut NASCAR’s new broadcasting model which will see four organizations share duties throughout the complete season.

As always, FOX Sports will kick the year off in February with the 2025 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway being the network’s final broadcast. New broadcasting partner Amazon Prime Video will then be taking over for a stretch of five races, followed by another five-race stretch covered by TNT Sports.

NBC Sports will then be seen covering the tail end of the regular season starting with Iowa Speedway in August all the way into the postseason. Both FOX and NBC share an equal amount of races during the season standing at 14 per network which they will be covering next year. Amazon Prime and TNT Sports also take on the responsibility of streaming 10 races divided equally between the two corporations.

What changes have been made to the 2025 Playoffs schedule?

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series postseason will most notably be seeing the uncertainty of Talladega Superspeedway during the final round of the playoffs next year. The 2.66-mile-long behemoth of a track has been under some criticism for its inclusion in the same owing to its style of racing and how it could influence the championship fight.

Things are going to look a bit different in the #NASCARPlayoffs next year. pic.twitter.com/eg4ug4RSXv — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 29, 2024

World Wide Technology Raceway will also be seen appearing during the first round of the playoffs, along with other usual suspects such as Watkins Glen International and Martinsville Speedway making up the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, NASCAR drivers and teams prepare to challenge during this year’s postseason with only one event at Darlington Raceway to go before the points-paying season ends.