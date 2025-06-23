mobile app bar

“I’m Gonna Lose My Job”: Chase Briscoe’s Candid Reveal About Being Under Pressure to Deliver for Joe Gibbs

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Apr 5, 2025; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (19) at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Apr 5, 2025; Darlington, South Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (19) at Darlington Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Pressure is inherent with being a NASCAR Cup driver. You’re paid a lot of money to perform and win races and contend for championships for both your team and your sponsors.

In his first season of driving for Joe Gibbs Racing — after Stewart-Haas Racing closed at the end of last season — Chase Briscoe admitted that prior to Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway, he was starting to worry about his job security.

Even when he took the lead with 33 laps to go in Sunday’s race, Briscoe once again reflected upon his job status. “I still can’t believe it because I was just waiting to run out of fuel at any moment,” Briscoe said with a nervous laugh on the Amazon Prime post-race show.

Even though he laughed, Briscoe knows all about pressure to perform and to win, a condition he’s been faced with almost from when he climbed behind the wheel of a race car for the first time as a kid.

“For me growing up, like every opportunity, you had to prove yourself and it’s the same especially now more than ever at a Joe Gibbs Racing car,” Briscoe said. “When you come there you are expected to win. I remember literally when I was doing my contract, they said, ‘Out of 40 playoff attempts, we’ve made it 38 times. You better make the playoffs.’

“The last couple weeks I’ve been getting more and more nervous. More guys have been winning and we haven’t been winning. My wife was like, ‘What’s the matter?’ I was like, ‘I have to win or I’m gonna lose my job.’

“So it’s nice to finally just get the monkey off our back. I feel like we’ve had speed all year, we just haven’t been able to execute. Today we finally executed.”

Briscoe had two very important things to worry about in the closing laps: whether he had enough fuel left in his Toyota, as well as teammate Denny Hamlin — who has seven career Cup wins at Pocono — closing in.

“You don’t want to lose to your teammate especially. So you throw in all the variables that we had today,” Briscoe said. “With Denny obviously being the greatest of all time here and then obviously trying to get my first win for JGR, it was just an amazing day for sure.”

What might have happened if Briscoe hadn’t won?

This season, 11 Cup drivers have taken at least one victory in the first 17 races. That means there are still nine races left in the NASCAR Cup regular season for drivers who are still winless to break through.

That’s why Sunday’s win was so crucial for Briscoe. He now is all but assured of making the playoffs. Briscoe said, “With all the races coming up, there can be a lot of winners and you could easily miss the playoffs even if you’re really high up in points.”

And how’s this for an ironic topper to his day: Briscoe’s win came exactly one year and one day after future JGR teammate Christopher Bell let it slip last year that Briscoe had signed with JGR for 2025 and beyond.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these