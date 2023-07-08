Is Rick Hendrick the Richest NASCAR Team Owner in the Sport?

Team ownership in any form of motorsports is a pretty expensive affair. The same goes for NASCAR. Although with all the costs involved, they earn back a good amount from all the sponsorships each season. Out of all team owners, in NASCAR, there has to be one who stands atop all in terms of net worth.

Well, for starters, Hendrick Motorsports, owned by Rick Hendrick, happens to be one of the biggest teams on the grid. They hold some of the best sponsors, funding, and drivers in their roster. So Hendrick might have a lot of money laying in the bank having built such a team over the past few decades, right?

So does that make him the richest of all NASCAR team owners on the grid?

How much wealth has Rick Hendrick accumulated over the years?

In the early days of his career, Hendrick got into the car dealership business. Even going on to become the youngest Chevrolet dealer in the country at one point in time. Over time, with continued success and hard work, Hendrick slowly grew his business into the Hendrick Automotive Group.

His venture now operates more than 100 franchises across 13 different states within the country.

Interestingly, Hendrick also used to be a race car driver who drove in the Winston Cup for two races in 1987 and 1988. Furthermore, he even raced once in both the Busch Series and the Truck Series. Over the years, as per the WealthyGorilla, Hendrick has amassed a total fortune of $1 Billion. Which is definitely a substantial amount in regards to being a NASCAR Team owner.

According to Zippia, this company is currently estimated to have a whopping $3.9 Billion dollars as its revenue. Of course, it is his business that acts as the major source of his net worth, not his NASCAR team, which by the way, as per Forbes is valued at an estimated $315 Million.

So with all of this, does this make Rick Hendrick the richest across the present NASCAR lineup of team owners?

But is he richer than the likes of Roger Penske, Michael Jordan, or Joe Gibbs?



Want the short answer? No one comes close to Roger Penske when it comes to being the richest team owner in NASCAR. Penske is a motorsport juggernaut. He has teams in NASCAR, IndyCar, World Endurance Championship (Porche Penske Motorsports), and IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship (Porsche Penske Motorsports). Up until the 2020 season, he even had a team in Australian V8 Supercars called the DJR Team Penske.

If that was not enough, he even owns the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Moreover, just like Hendrick, Penske also has his foot in automobile dealerships. In total Penske’s net worth as estimated by Forbes stands at $3.6 Billion. Meanwhile, in comparison looking at other team owners, like Michael Jordan who co-owns the 23XI Racing team holds a net worth of $2 Billion. Furthermore, the Joe Gibbs Racing team owner, Joe Gibbs has an approximate net worth of just $60 Million.

So looking back at who would be classified as the richest team owner in NASCAR? Well, that crown would be taken by Roger Penske. After him, it would be Michael Jordan, and then comes Rick Hendrick.