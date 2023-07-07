“I Can Just Not Do This Job”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Had Some Extremely Tense Moments With His NASCAR Spotter

The Spotter in NASCAR racing is one of the integral links that feed information to the driver to understand what is going on around them out on the race track. Without their constant updates, a NASCAR driver would not know what is going on around him. But what happens when the driver and their spotter start fighting with each other? Well, it would be best to ask that same question to a NASCAR driver and spotter duo. In this case, the former being Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Recently, during an episode of Dale Jr Download, a fan asked a similar question to Junior and his longtime spotter TJ Majors. It did not take long for Junior to explain what would happen when they would fight over the radio whilst in the middle of a race.

Dale Earnhardt Jr and TJ Majors share if they ever fought with each other



During the interview, Junior and his spotter, TJ Majors were asked if they ever had a fight while on the radio. Junior had an answer ready, as he mentioned, “All the time.”

Sometime later at a point TJ Major briefly stated that “There was some tense times.”

Later on, Junior continued, “There were times when I would say something to TJ, and he would just quit spotting. He’s like, ‘Hey, you’re gonna be an a**hole, I can just not do this job. You need my help so don’t be mean.'”

How did TJ Majors meet Dale Earnhardt Jr?



The spotter-driver pair have been best friends and have worked together for several years. However, the way they met each other was a rather fascinating story. It was all the way back in 1997, the two had been playing NASCAR racing online, and that’s where they first caught on.

Fast forward to a couple of years later, and Majors was driving for JR Motorsports in the street stock and late models classes. Later, Majors decided to get into the spotting role as he took over duties for the #88 car at Hendrick Motorsports. The way they met through an online multiplayer game remains a fascinating story and over the years, they have not only grown in their professional but also their personal relationships together.