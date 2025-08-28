Ryan Blaney’s Bourbon Debut Has NASCAR Fans Teasing Alex Bowman: ‘He Should Be Your Largest Order’

Ryan Blaney announced this week that he is introducing a new brand of bourbon whiskey called Ten Runner. Funnily, the timing of this revelation couldn’t have been better.

Blaney’s victory at Daytona last Saturday helped Alex Bowman the most. The Hendrick Motorsports driver would not have made it to the playoffs had there been a new winner. Thanking Blaney in his post-race interview, he joked that he owed him “seven million beers.”

The No. 12 Ford driver responded with a counteroffer. He said that he would save Bowman some money and take only five million beers. This exchange led fans to comment below Blaney’s announcement on X.

I’m excited to share a personal project that I’ve been working on for the past two years: @tenrunner bourbon whiskey. It’s a celebration of legacy. A toast to my family’s history in the No.10 and the runners that shaped racing as we know it today. It’s been so fun to blend my… pic.twitter.com/Hg64iIKNUD — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) August 27, 2025

One wrote, “@Alex_Bowman should be your largest order.” Bowman would have been understandably frustrated had he not made it to the postseason. He would only be too happy to pay his gratitude by placing an order for a bottle of Ten Runner. Another quipped, “Ordered. Love the name, cool label too!”

A third added, “Awesome. Love the name, giving back to your family’s history with the 10 and cool to see the ole shinerunners’ heritage get honored as well. Congrats on the new project!!”

One more joked, “Put a few cases in the back of your race car for ballast. And a bottle in the tank. She’ll be a hot rod.” It goes without saying that this business venture is a big step in Blaney’s career.

How Blaney won the race that ended up helping Bowman

What was special about Blaney’s victory is that it came after a tough battle with at least three other drivers who hadn’t won a race in the season. Had he not prevailed against them, Bowman could have even faced the axe.

And I will leave you with this tonight … Ryan Blaney’s response when he heard that Alex Bowman said he owed Blaney “7 million beers” and then his thoughts on the drivers who needed to win, how they raced clean. @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/Soyv10lCxj — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 24, 2025

Blaney had come from 13th to first position in the final two laps by drafting with Cole Custer. In the final moments of the race, he shot forward to the middle of the pack as Custer, Justin Haley, and Daniel Suarez were caught up three-wide behind him. He held the position and reached Victory Lane for the second time this season.

The Team Penske superstar has been working on the bourbon project for the past couple of years and considers it an ode to his family’s history with the No. 10 and the moonshine runners who shaped stock car racing as we know it today.