“I Can Still Do It”: Rodney Childers Shares Emotional NASCAR Comeback Wish—Earns Mark Martin’s Support

In April 2025, the garage buzzed with news that Rodney Childers, Cup Series crew chief with 40 wins and the 2014 championship to his name, had parted ways with Spire Motorsports. Childers, who joined Spire after Stewart-Haas Racing’s shutdown, called the shots for Justin Haley and the No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro through the first nine races of the season.

Advertisement

After Kevin Harvick’s retirement in 2023, a partnership that spanned nearly a decade and delivered a title in their first season together, Childers had been tasked with guiding Josh Berry at SHR. But with the team’s closure, he landed at Spire alongside Haley. The pairing never clicked, and his tenure atop the pit box ended abruptly after just two months.

Since April, Childers has found himself on the sidelines, and the absence seems to be weighing on him. When Childers congratulated Chase Briscoe for his Darlington victory through an X post, and a fan asked Childers in the comments if he missed Cup racing, his reply was quite honest and from the heart.

He wrote, “I miss competing, yes every single day. I miss being a leader like I was good at. I know I can still do it better than most, and I’m more determined now than ever. But if no one is willing to take a chance in the Cup garage, I’ll win in whatever I do… He has a plan. ❤️”

Mark Martin also showed his support to the veteran crew chief by resharing his post on his feed, writing, “One of the best to ever do it. @RodneyChilders4.”

One of the best to ever do it. @RodneyChilders4 https://t.co/mm7CLYOLqA — Mark Martin (@markmartin) September 4, 2025

While away from the weekly grind on the tracks, Childers has poured his time into home life and mentoring young drivers such as Keelan Harvick and Landen Lewis in the CARS Tour. But now, his attention has shifted again, this time toward Kaulig Racing.

With Kaulig preparing to launch its Truck Series program as the new NASCAR home for Ram Trucks, Childers hinted at his interest in lending a hand. “I know some people needing a good job,” Childers remarked in response to a tweet from Motorsport.com’s Matt Weaver.

The move could pay dividends. Kaulig’s alliance with Ram will set a foundation not only for a Truck operation but also for the long-term prospects of a Cup Series program, should Stellantis decide to bring Dodge or another brand back into NASCAR.

Building a pipeline of seasoned veterans, like Childers, and young talent early will be critical, and Childers’ experience may prove invaluable if Kaulig and Ram are serious about making a future at the sport’s highest level.