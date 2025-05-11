Ryan Preece is Not Giving Carson Hocevar the Clean Chit Yet, Wants the Spire Driver to Put Words Into Action on the Track

They haven’t exactly kissed and made up, but after last Sunday’s incident between them at Texas, Ryan Preece and Carson Hocevar have at least come to an understanding. They hope.

Preece and Hocevar spoke to the media Saturday at Kansas Speedway and last Sunday’s confrontation was top of mind. Preece was amicable after he and Hocevar had a chance to talk in a much more peaceful manner than they were at Texas. However, he wants to see some proof of reconciliation on the track.

“He said what he had to say, I said what I had to say, and it’s going to be up to him to hopefully do the things that he said when we talked to each other and prove to everybody around that he’s just going to make better decisions,” Preece said of Hocevar to Frontstretch.com.

While appreciating Hocevar for being a good racer, Preece added, “I told him that when we were in the trailer (that) moving forward, it’s going to be up to him to make good decisions. I think it’s a step (forward) but I think moving forward, you prove it on the racetrack. That’s your next opportunity.

“Words are words and I think he really does mean what he’s saying and hopefully moving forward, we’re talking about good runs and not incidents.”

While Preece, who drives for RFK Racing, remained calm in talking with the media, there appeared to be a lingering sense of caution about whether Hocevar will indeed live up to his promises.

Besides giving each other their own perspectives, Preece also said that he had explained to Hocevar about what he would have done differently to avoid harm to both of them. In the end, he reiterated that his ultimate approval will be determined by just one thing.

“I’ll be honest with you. Conversations are conversations. Actions really are what you can base off what you can and cannot do around people. So my hope is yes, but actions are what determine that,” he concluded.

Hocevar gives his side of the story

Hocevar was equally as amicable as Preece was in his own session with the media at Kansas on Saturday. The Spire Motorsports driver took blame for what happened in last week’s race and looks forward to reestablishing a better relationship with Preece.

“I just explained that I wasn’t trying to put him in a bad spot and be aggressive,” Hocevar said of Preece. “I tried to unwind the wheel and track out to the wall, and I didn’t expect a car to be there.

“That’s on me for not predicting it and not expecting it — expectations being different and the grip level being a different thing. I think he was very understanding of it.”

Hocevar admitted that the wreck was not good for either driver and that they were both in the same points situation. He felt that both are having a good year and there’s an understanding to not ruin each other’s momentum going forward. With tensions eased, fans will be watching closely at Kansas to see if words turn into respect on the racetrack.