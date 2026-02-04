“I Can’t Be There All the Time”: Kyle Larson Credits Wife Katelyn’s Huge Role in Their Kids’ Early Racing Careers

The Larson family is actively mentoring two young superstar racers who could someday be the biggest names in stock car racing. Owen and Audrey, children of the reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, are turning heads in the junior sprint and micro-style dirt racing avenues with their impeccable driving skills.

Owen most recently won a heat race in the Winged A-Class division of the 2026 Tulsa Shootout and posted excellent results across multiple divisions. His little sister, too, won a Junior Sprint heat race and got her tally going. As they continue to shine, a key person they owe a lot to is their mother, Katelyn.

Being the busy man he is, Kyle is not always available to be there for his children on race days. It is his wife who handles things when he is gone.

Larson acknowledged the same in a recent interview. He said, “I’m sure Katelyn and the kids would prefer if I were there all the time, but I think they also understand that I can’t be there all the time because I’m working or whatever you want to call it.”

Although Katelyn struggled with the role early on, she has gotten the hang of it over time. Larson continued, “I think she thrives at the kids’ races now. I think it was a bit stressful in the beginning, especially when Cooper was younger.

“He’s still a handful for sure, but you can pack a lot less now. He can go play with friends, and she can focus more on Owen and Audrey.”

Larson does not want to over-coach his children

Any young driver who dreams of becoming a NASCAR regular would love to be coached by a two-time Cup Series champion. While Owen and Audrey do as well, they do not always appreciate being told exactly what to do. Larson has understood that when he gives them precise instructions, they try to replicate his words exactly instead of reacting to what is happening on the track.

This has led to him not wanting to overcoach them and let them do what they are already good at. He explained, “It’s tough, for sure (to not over-coach), I think I’ve realized at this point that, which makes it even tougher to just keep your mouth shut, but I feel like my kids do better when I don’t talk to them.”

Larson notably saw this at the Tulsa Shootout with Owen. Things are going to work out just fine as long as the kids find the way to Victory Lane on their own. From the look of things, they are more than capable of doing so.