“My Kids Do Better When I Don’t Talk to Them”: Kyle Larson Resists the Temptation to Over-Coach in the Family

Kyle Larson’s kids, his son Owen and his daughter Audrey, have not been exclusively enthused by their father’s profession. While they are drawn to racing and perform capably most of the time, they also explore other sports.

Owen, for instance, leans toward baseball and flag football and at times prefers team dynamics over throttle work. Audrey, meanwhile, has divided her energy between chasing checkered flags and honing her hockey instincts. She appears just as comfortable gripping a stick as strapping into a kart.

Larson has witnessed Owen and Audrey’s performance on the track as well. And he knows they have the potential to become good racers. But in his world, childhood is not a development program, which is why he refrains from creating a rigorous schedule that might pressure them into doing something they don’t want to.

Coaching can be vital for children navigating uncharted waters, as Kevin Harvick does with his son Keelan, or as Kyle Busch does by offering his son Brexton guidance on what to do and what to avoid on the track.

Larson assists his children as well, but he makes certain not to over-coach them. He said in an interview with Cup Scene, “It’s tough, for sure (to not over-coach), I think I’ve realized at this point that, which makes it even tougher to just keep your mouth shut, but I feel like my kids do better when I don’t talk to them.”

“I think I get a little too detailed, and then I think they’re probably out there trying to do what I say, and they’re thinking too much rather than reacting to what’s going on on the track.”

Larson came to the same realization at the Tulsa Shootout, where Owen competed in several divisions. After arriving in town, Larson attended one of Owen’s races and attempted to coach his 11-year-old. It turned out to be Owen’s worst race of the week.

Larson understood he needed to stop talking and let Chad Boat and the team coach Owen because he seemed to absorb their instruction, or relate to what they’re conveying, better than Larson’s guidance.

Meanwhile, the Hendrick Motorsports driver also believes that his daughter Audrey displays more competitive fire than her elder brother Owen. Back in September 2025, when Audrey claimed her first racing career win at Millbridge, the 1/6-mile dirt oval in Salisbury, North Carolina, the same track where Owen celebrated his first victory, Larson remarked that it felt surreal to witness his daughter win and how it was an emotional moment for him.

Naturally, it seems Larson’s children already grasp the competitive element, so he does not need to interfere as much.