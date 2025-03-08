“I Could Have Given a Crap About It”: Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Brutally Honest Verdict on COTA Return to NASCAR Calendar

Last weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of the Americas was one event that generated massive chanter amongst the fraternity, and for all the correct reasons. Dale Earnhardt Jr. became one of many to hop on the road course bandwagon after the rejuvenated course put on an excellent racing display for the fans.

Advertisement

What was usually deemed as somewhat of a snooze-fest by NASCAR standards and one of the least-liked road course events on the calender when compared to the likes of Watkins Glen became a great race which saw overtaking and tire falloff, reminiscent of old-school stock car racing.

The same came courtesy of a renewed layout that used a shorter course for drivers to go around as well as a new Goodyear tire for the event to culminate as it did. The lasting effects of the same were reflected in Dale Jr.’s words during a recent episode of his podcast.

“COTA to me is now, believe it or not, a guy who’s not a big, massive road course fan. I am excited for them to go back. Now, it’s something I hope returns or hope stays part of our schedule. I could have given a crap about it before this weekend,” elaborated the former Hendrick Motorsports driver.

The Xfinity Series team owner went on to explain how the essence of racing at a short-track was captured successfully by the venue last weekend, comparing the race to one of the sport’s international series’ racetracks, the NASCAR Euro Whelen Series’ Brands Hatch Indy Course.

Brands Hatch, located in Kent, England, is one venue that is steeped in motorsports history, having hosted everything from the likes of Formula 1 back in the day to the regional favorite racing series, the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC).

Dale Earnhardt Jr. credits Goodyear for bringing a tire that improved racing at COTA

Along with crediting the change in layout for the track, Junior also touched on how NASCAR’s official tire supplier Goodyear also stepped up to the task and transformed the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix into one of the best competitive events the sport has seen at the track.

Touching on how a softer tire compound saw increased degradation and, as a result, gave drivers varied differentials in speed at different times during the race, the former driver said, “I thought the Goodyear tire was fantastic. We had a tire that kind of gave up, you could hurt them [drivers]… that makes the racing so much better.”

After the highs of COTA last weekend, it remains to be seen if the upcoming Phoenix Raceway can put on a show remotely close to last Sunday’s. Historically, the track has not been the best for the Next Gen car to shine through when it comes to passing.