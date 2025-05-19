“I Was Gonna Show Him”: Riled Up Joey Logano Wanted to Teach Christopher Bell Fair Racing Practice During All-Star Race Finish

Christopher Bell won his first NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro and pocketed the $1 million prize by edging out Joey Logano by 0.829 seconds. The race, marked by a record number of lead changes, came down to a physical showdown in the closing laps — one that left Logano fuming over Bell’s decisive move.

The final 28-lap green-flag stretch became the battleground, as Bell and Logano locked horns and ultimately pulled clear of last year’s winner on Lap 241 of 250.

Bell held the advantage on fresher right-side tires, having pitted under the promoter’s caution on Lap 215. Logano, meanwhile, had stayed out. Restarting sixth on Lap 223, Bell wasted no time.

He cut through traffic and passed Ross Chastain on Lap 227 to take second. From there, it was hammer down. Bell chased Logano relentlessly, and by Lap 241, he drew even, moved Logano high toward the wall, and completed the pass that sealed the win.

Logano took the loss on the chin but didn’t sugarcoat his frustration. Though he sarcastically labeled the move ‘fair’, given the seven-figure prize at stake, he made it clear he would have returned the favor had he managed to catch up. “It is what it is. Sure, he did it good enough that I couldn’t get back to him. I was going to show him what fair was, just couldn’t get there with the tires.”

He further explained, “So, I was doing all I can to play defense, and till my rear tires would come in, and it just took too long. And then he was gone. Like then, I couldn’t catch back up. So, yeah, frustrating, but when you lead that many laps, you got the fastest car, and a gimmick caution beats you. It just sucks.”

Bell, in response, held his ground. He acknowledged Logano made it difficult to complete a pass earlier in the run, which he was entitled to do. So when Bell got his chance, he took it. “I don’t think I did anything that Joey has not done, and I’ve seen Joey do much worse, so we’ll continue on,” Bell said.

What likely left the deepest mark on Joey Logano was the promoter’s caution itself. Leading comfortably when the yellow flew, Logano’s crew chief, Paul Wolfe, opted to keep him out on old tires, along with four others. The rest of the field, including Bell, dove in for fresh rubber.

Logano admitted the strategy backfired. He believed at the time he could pull out a big enough gap while Bell sliced through traffic. But when the green flag waved, the #22 car failed to fire on the worn tires. Bell made quick work of the four cars ahead and never looked back.