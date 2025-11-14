“I Didn’t Write a Check to Get Where I Am”: Chase Briscoe’s Only Wish When He Was Struggling in NASCAR

Chase Briscoe was the biggest surprise of the 2025 Cup Series season. Getting into the No. 19 Toyota Camry XSE as a replacement for Martin Truex Jr., he had big shoes to fill. But the Indiana-native did the job expertly and impressed the fandom by reaching as far as the Championship 4. Now in the offseason, the pages turn back to a 2021 interview of his and the one giant desire he had at the time.

Briscoe was in his maiden Cup Series season with Stewart-Haas Racing back then. In a conversation with Frontstretch, he was asked how he wanted fans to view him. His response was as human as admissions get in the sport.

He replied, “I just want people to think I’m humble, and I want people to think I’m caring and just a normal guy. I was literally a fan five years ago — like a legit fan.”

Stressing that he is just a normal guy, he continued, “I didn’t come from anything. I had to work to get where I’m at. I didn’t write a check to get where I’m at. I feel like you hear a lot of the time that the only way to get into NASCAR is by writing a check, and I want to be the proof that you don’t have to do that anymore. There’s still a way to get there.”

11 years ago today, kinda fitting that the new @NASCAR season starts today. Never in a million years did I think when I moved down that day that 11 years later I’d be starting my 5th cup season and driving for @JoeGibbsRacing. pic.twitter.com/FCb5oYTXeR — Chase Briscoe (@chasebriscoe) February 1, 2025

Briscoe is a guy who has a lot of faith and love for what he does. He admitted that he would be happy as long as he got to race for a living, regardless of what discipline he was involved with. All these years later, he is still astounded at the fact that he is still in the game and one of the most important drivers in the roster of one of the most powerful organizations, Joe Gibbs Racing.

Back in 2014, Briscoe had left home for Charlotte, North Carolina, without much of a plan in mind. The dream to be a driver in the top flight was the only motivation that fired his heart. He wrote a message on social media to his followers, then asked for their blessings and prayers. A decade later, after signing with Joe Gibbs Racing, he reposted that message with emotion clouding him.

He wrote, “11 years ago today, kinda fitting that the new @NASCAR season starts today. Never in a million years did I think when I moved down that day that 11 years later I’d be starting my 5th cup season and driving for @JoeGibbsRacing.”

There is no underdog story better than Briscoe’s at the moment. He is the man of the hour, thanks to his stellar 2025 performance. And he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.