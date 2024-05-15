Why Kevin Harvick believes Tyler Reddick should repeat controversial NASCAR move in future races

Tyler Reddick was perhaps the most apologetic man at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday, but Kevin Harvick did not like that. The 23XI Racing driver and RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher had a coming together with 10 laps remaining that ruined both of their chances for the race win. It was Reddick who made the move on the Buescher and it just did not turn out the way either of them expected. As far as Harvick is concerned, it was just a competitive driver going for a gap and not executing it properly.

The 2014 Cup Series champion was not the cleanest racer ever but he never apologized for making aggressive moves. After all, if you’re not going for the gap, are you even a race car driver? Harvick does believe that Reddick should apologize for what happened to Buescher but not for the move he made. The Closer even said that he was a fan of the attempt and would not mind if he tried it again in the future, perhaps with better execution this time.

“I love the fact that he shot that thing in there trying to make the slide job happen. I love the way that Tyler Reddick drives. I don’t want to be overcritical but I wish he would not worry about some of them not apologizing so much that it seems overdone. “Hey, I don’t want that to happen. I’m sorry. I hate it for Chris,” and just move on but just don’t sink us in a sympathy train,” he said on a recent episode of his Happy Hour podcast.

When asked what he used to do in places where he knew he messed up, Harvick said that he never quite cut the overly apologetic figure that Reddick portrayed after the race.

Kevin Harvick was always unapologetic about his ambitious moves to pass

The Closer was never known for his humility on the race track as he was afraid of no one. But that does not mean he never realized when he messed up. There were times when the former Cup Series champion cost other driver’s races unintentionally. Whenever that came to pass, Harvick said that he never apologized for the move he attempted. In a way, that is the mark of an ambitious and competitive race car driver.

“I think you have to apologize but you don’t…I never wanted overdo it because I think it…I didn’t want it to end that way but I did want to make that move and I’m not gonna apologize for trying to make a move that is spectacular,” he added.

Well, the times have changed and Tyler Reddick is not Kevin Harvick but it is one thing the 23XI Racing driver could work on personality-wise in the future.