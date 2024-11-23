“I Don’t Care”: Why Joey Logano Pays No Attention to Famous People Texting Him After NASCAR

Joey Logano won his third Cup championship this year, and he considers it his most cherished yet, celebrating the milestone with his children. Family isn’t just important to him; it’s his number one priority. Recently, before the NASCAR banquet ceremony, Logano opened up during a quick media interaction about his perspectives on life.

After his victory with the #22 Team Penske, he received a barrage of congratulatory messages and calls. Despite this outpouring of support, he admitted to the press that he has yet to respond to many of these accolades.

His reasoning was straightforward, “I don’t know if there’s anyone in particular that stands out. I mean you just like hearing from the people you care about the most, like those are the ones that matter to me.”

“Like I don’t want to sound bad I don’t care if it’s someone famous that texts or calls me that I don’t know. It just doesn’t mean that much to me. The people that I know and have relationships with that’s what matters the most,” he continued.

Logano explained that the reason he values the interactions with his family and close ones more is that his people are there for him even through tough times, unlike celebrities or well-known people who won’t even send a brief motivational message when it matters.

His fondest memory and picture from the victory at Phoenix was the moment he, along with his wife and three children, went to collect the checkered flag. Of Logano‘s three kids — daughter Emilia, son Hudson, and his second son Jameson — Hudson has shown a keen interest in racing, while four-year-old Jameson hasn’t taken much to it yet.

“I don’t think he completely gets it all. I don’t think he cares much,” Logano said, chuckling about Jameson’s understanding of racing.

Importance of family for Logano

Logano may excel on the NASCAR track, but off it, his family takes pole position. To keep his home and work life in harmony, he adheres to certain ground rules. One key rule: no business calls at home while he’s spending quality time with his wife and children.

He highlighted the importance of this balance back in August, explaining, “If you’re going to do this for a long time, you have to find balance to do it correctly. If you’re going to give 100 percent to your job, you have to give 100 percent at home, too, because if things aren’t right at home, you’re probably not going to be at your best at your job, either.”

Following his third championship win this year, Logano wanted to share a victory lap with his entire family. While his daughter wasn’t keen on the idea, Logano lifted his sons into the car one at a time. Hudson, donning a checkered flag shirt, proudly held the checkered flag.

His sons joined him for a memorable drive down victory lane. Logano accepts that the sport will continue without him once he retires, but it’s the memories made with his family that will endure. He emphasized, “Your family becomes ultra-important because you know that’s your future.”