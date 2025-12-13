“I Love My Job”: Joey Logano Never Cared for Success or Failure In Racing Despite Starting Young

Team Penske driver Joey Logano is the most successful racer in the NASCAR Cup Series currently. Beginning his full-time career in the premier tier in 2009, he has secured three championships so far. The journey he undertook to reach this particular point in time was filled with trials and tribulations. Was he ever overtly worried whether he would be successful or not?

He opened up about what his mindset has always been during a conversation on Donut Podcasts. He said, “I just wanted to be a race car driver. I just wanted to drive race cars, and I love my job because this is all I want to do, right? To this day, when I get home, I just jump on my four-wheeler, and I go bombing through the woods. Like, that’s what I do. And I love that like I did when I was 6 years old.”

Logano is 35 years old now. Ever since he grabbed that maiden Cup Series victory when he was 19 years, 1 month, and 4 days old, he has just been grateful to be a part of the game. Not many people figure out what they want to be in life and set themselves on the right course towards that goal. But Logano did, and the accolades he has earned are a testament to that steadfastness.

But fixating on a motorsports career that early in life comes with another predicament. He explained, “The weird thing for me is to figure out what I’m going to be later … I knew what I was going to do my whole life. And then when I’m 40 or whatever and driving is done, then I have to figure it out. Like, I’m only four. I’m not going to just sit around the rest of my life. I’m still pretty young.”

What does Logano plan on doing after retirement?

He is still some distance away from talking seriously about retirement. But he has an idea of what he must do when he does. Inspired by the likes of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Logano believes that he needs to give back to the sport that gave him so much.

He told the press at the Phoenix Raceway last month, “The definition of a true champion is giving back more than you take, and this sport has given me a lot. It’s given me everything. I definitely want to leave it better than it was when I got here. I can do a lot of that now while I’m still active, and we do that through the driver advisory council a lot. But post-racing, I’ll be involved.”

He is firm that he will be around in some manner just because the people before him did so, and he must return the favor to those who come after him.