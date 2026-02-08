“I Took Personal”: Matt Kenseth Still Not Over Brian France’s Comments About Cup Championship

Matt Kenseth’s 2003 Cup Series championship was a turning point in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series. It led to the traditional full-season championship points format being axed and made way for the Chase format to be born. Years later, Kenseth hasn’t been able to forget some of the negative comments that were made about his success in that season.

He lifted the trophy with just one Victory Lane visit that year. This caused criticisms that questioned his deservedness to be champion and termed him a “boring” driver. While he did not pay heed to most of them, the words that came from Brian France, the former CEO and Chairman of NASCAR, stung him deep.

“There were a couple things I took personal,” Kenseth said to Scene Vault. “But most of it I didn’t. That’s supposed to be one of the things you learn right away is to not take anything personal. But that’s easier said than done.

“So, you know, I’d say there was some comments Brian France made to me that I took very personal and still feel that way about it.”

France did not like the idea that all the conversations were about the points that a driver secured and not about the race itself. This was the biggest reason he gave for introducing the Chase format as well. Being a traditionalist, Kenseth did not like the move away and saw even less reason to like it once the new format came to play.

He pointed out that anyone who watches a race on a television can see that the conversations about points had only increased under the new format. He also believed that all the talk about playoff points, stage points, and qualifying for the Chase completely consumed whatever discussion could be had about a particular race.

He called it a “constant barrage of talking about points” and nullified the purpose that the sanctioning body was trying to achieve. Kenseth finished as the runner-up in two seasons under the Chase format and retired from full-time racing in 2017. He drove a part-time schedule in 2018 and in 2020.

His final victory came at Phoenix in 2017, under the playoff format. Now that the sport is going back to the Chase format, in 2026, he certainly wouldn’t be all that glad about things.