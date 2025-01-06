“I Love My Wife But…”: Bubba Wallace Shares Motivational Message, Wants to Prove ‘Doubters’ Wrong Ahead of Critical Season

After missing the playoffs in the 2024 season despite posting better averages and finishes than some drivers who made it through, Bubba Wallace is getting ready for a fresh start this year. With two victories across 255 starts over eight years in the Cup Series, Wallace is committed to jump-starting the next season, which starts in February’s first week, by ending his off-season break early.

Advertisement

Wallace took to Twitter to share his preparations for the same, beginning his pre-season regimen ahead of schedule while playfully aiming to challenge his wife Amanda Wallace’s views on his lifestyle habits.

He tweeted, “Last night of the off season. Pre season work starts tomorrow, kicking it off with a fun trip to see the @Columbia1938 fam! Excited for this season to get underway. Took it upon myself to be better and do better. Got my ass kicked the last 2 seasons, plain and simple.”

Last night of the off season. Pre season work starts tomorrow, kicking it off with a fun trip to see the @Columbia1938 fam! Excited for this season to get underway. Took it upon myself to be better and do better. Got my ass kicked the last 2 seasons, plain and simple. — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) January 6, 2025

The #23 Toyota driver wrote further, “Focused on my well being most importantly. Eating right, drinking right. Working out. Tired of looking like the grinch(can’t help the hair)… I love my wife, but she thinks it’s a fad and I’m gonna stop next week. So excited to prove her wrong ☺️ In fact, I’ve been at it since the end of the season.”

Building on his goals for self-improvement, Wallace shared his focus on personal well-being by improving his lifestyle this year.

Wallace also emphasized that his ambitions extend beyond personal health; he is equally determined to silence the critics of his racing abilities. He declared, “2025 is gonna be a grind. Time to roll up the sleeves, grab a glove and get in the game! Let’s go to work!”

Previewing Wallace’s 2025 NASCAR Cup season

As Wallace gets ready for the 2025 racing season, he finds himself under a lot of pressure to perform. The past two seasons have been challenging, with no victories to his name, while his teammate Tyler Reddick surged ahead, clinching a regular season title and making it to the final four. This was in stark contrast to Wallace’s failure to reach the playoffs, while Reddick challenged for the championship.

Ending the season P18 in the standings, the 31-year-old notched fourteen top-10 finishes, six top-5s, and one pole position, achieving an average finish of 15.2. His standout performance was at Bristol Motor Speedway, where he climbed from an 11th-place start to finish P3.

Although he reached the playoffs in 2023 based on points, finishing 10th overall, there will be added pressure on him to carry a deeper postseason run.

Denny Hamlin, Wallace’s team owner, underscored these expectations when he announced a multi-year contract extension with the 23XI Racing team in September 2024, underlining his anticipation for Wallace to be a consistent playoff contender.