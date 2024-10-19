“I Love Ya OG”: NASCAR Fraternity Mourns Short Track Legend Bobby Gill’s Demise

November 3, 2016 – Fort Worth, TX, USA – Bobby Gill, car chief for Camping World Truck Series driver Austin Dillon, waits out the rain that delayed afternoon practice as Texas Motor Speedway hosts NASCAR Motorsport USA Truck, XFINITY and Sprint Cup racing in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016. Sprint Cup racing in Fort Worth – ZUMAm67_ 20161103_zaf_m67_043

The NASCAR community mourns the loss of Bobby Gill, a seasoned competitor who once took on the challenge of NASCAR’s Craftsman Truck Series. From 1996 to 2000, Gill made 16 starts, securing top-10 finishes in four of these outings. At the age of 65, following a valiant fight against stage 4 brain cancer, Gill has passed away.

His family conveyed the news with a heartfelt social media post, stating, “It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Bobby Gill. Bobby lost his battle to stage 4 brain cancer on October 17, 2024.”

“Everyone knew him as this hard-nose racer. But this man had the biggest heart. He never was the easiest to get along with. But if he wasn’t giving you a hard time, he didn’t love you. We love you Bobby, you fought hard! RIP”

Figures from the racing world, including Mamba Smith and Rodney Childers, have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories. Smith, particularly moved by the loss, posted a heartfelt tribute on X, alongside a photograph of Gill, reflecting on their unique relationship.

Smith’s post read, “Bobby Gill was the last Crew Chief I work for and it was probably the most unlikely duo. He may of never said my name correctly(Mumbles) he may have been the grumpiest SOB ive ever known …But the bond that we built is something I’ll never be able to duplicate. I love ya OG.”

Stewart Haas Racing crew chief, Rodney Childers took to X to pay tribute to Bobby Gill, sharing a collage of images that captured memorable moments of the seasoned racer. His post read, “Growing up as a racer, you always remember who your toughest competitor was. Mine, was Bobby Gill. See you again one day my friend. I know you, Billy and Boger are already sitting around in heaven laughing like crazy about old stories.. RIP. #racer “

The post drew attention from notable figures in the racing world. The senior producer of FloRacing chimed in, remarking, “True racer. Purely himself.” The PRN Live host Doug Rice commented on the post stating, “Watched him race in the HOOTERS Pro Cup series, one tough dude.”

A NASCAR driver, Anthony Alfredo also expressed his condolences, sharing, “Really sad to see the passing of Bobby Gill. He taught me a lot when I was racing in K&N East and ARCA. Bob was a true racer! Rest easy wheelman “

Gills’s career achievements in his lifetime

Not only did Gill make a mark in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, securing a personal best P6-place finish at The Milwaukee Mile in 1996 driving for Wayne Spears, but his racing repertoire extended far beyond.

His venture into NASCAR’s national touring series saw him compete in 10 races from 1991 to 1994, while his early days between 1987 and 1990 were spent racing in NASCAR’s All-Pro Series. One of his prominent victories came in 1995 when he won the ASA’s Miller 300 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

However, Gill’s most profound impact was in the USAR Hooters Pro Cup Series, where he emerged as a four-time champion, claiming the series crown in 1999, 2000, 2001, and 2007. His record 46 wins in this series remain unparalleled.

In addition to these championships, Gill’s prowess shone through at the Snowball Derby at Five Flags Speedway, where he won in 1993 and 1997, and at the World Crown 300 at what was then known as Peach State Speedway/Gresham Motorsports Park in the same years. He also took home the trophy from the 1994 All-American 400 at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

Gill’s racing excellence was further exemplified by a victory in the ASA ACDelco Challenge Series at Minnesota State Fair Speedway, dual victories in the NASCAR All-American Challenge Series, a win at the 1989 Rattler at South Alabama Speedway, and his three consecutive wins at the Florida Governor’s Cup at New Smyrna Speedway.