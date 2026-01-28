“I Miss the Meetings”: Kyle Larson Is Eager to Get Back Racing as the 2026 NASCAR Season Nears

Having already bagged his second Cup Championship last year, Kyle Larson is very much ready for the upcoming season and to carry the same momentum forward. With the consistency he has displayed on track since 2021, Larson ranks among the elite drivers expected to deliver at the highest level. The Chase format’s reintroduction will be a new territory for him, as he began full-time NASCAR Cup Series competition in 2014 when the elimination format took hold. But Larson is ready to take up the new challenge.

While Larson performed admirably at Chip Ganassi Racing, he has finished no worse than seventh in the championship since joining Hendrick Motorsports in 2020, reaching the Championship 4 in three of those five seasons. His consistency speaks for itself, fueling his confidence heading into 2026.

Speaking with RACER, Larson shared his enthusiasm. “I’m just excited to try something new. I’ve only ever raced under in the playoff era. I think it’s good. I think winning is still really important with the amount of points that you get. So, I think it’s great. It benefits a good team like Hendrick Motorsports, so hopefully that makes it a little bit clearer path to winning a championship.”

Larson further expressed his eagerness to return to competition. “I would assume everyone is just happier to have this format, and if you can be consistent and run up front and win some races, I think you’ll position yourself well… I’m ready to get back going. It’s been plenty for me.”

“I haven’t spent a ton of time around the NASCAR group, so I’m excited to get back with the guys and the teammates, and as weird as it is to say, I miss the meetings and the preparation. I miss the routine, I guess,” the 2025 champ added.

Kyle Larson has one of the most padded resumes among race car drivers, with major dirt wins, Indianapolis 500 starts, a Rolex watch, and Cup Series titles. But he’s about to learn/do something new in 2026. “I’ve only ever raced under the playoff era.”https://t.co/xci3dvJf91 — Kelly Crandall (@KellyCrandall) January 27, 2026

In 2021, when Larson won his first Cup Championship in dominant fashion, his average finish was 9.1. Since then, he has never finished below 14.6 on average throughout any season. Last year, when he won his second championship, his average finish was 13.2.

Though the No.5 HMS driver won both Cup Series titles under a system featuring eliminations, “win-and-you’re-in,” and a winner-take-all finale, the Chase format shouldn’t pose problems for a competitor of his caliber.

A fresh format may alter the terrain a bit, but given Larson’s skills across virtually all track types, fans will undoubtedly expect him to operate at peak performance under the Chase format as well.

Larson’s statistical profile reveals why he enters the new format with such conviction. His ability to string together quality finishes week after week provides the foundation for championship contention regardless of format specifications. The Chase structure rewards precisely the type of sustained excellence Larson has demonstrated throughout his Hendrick Motorsports tenure.